One Of The South's Most Charming Small Towns Is An Alabama Gem Filled With Trails, Museums, And Quiet Streets

Situated 35 miles west of Huntsville International Airport (HSV), the city of Athens, Alabama feels a world away from the futuristic space center and arts scene in Huntsville, the Yellowhammer State's largest city. This charming Southern town offers the best of both worlds. If you'd prefer to drive instead of fly, you'll find Athens off Interstate 65, Exit 351, so it's a breeze to reach if you're a Southerner looking for a weekend getaway in Northern Alabama.

Founded in 1818, Athens is one of the oldest cities in the state, and it still moves at a relaxed pace reminiscent of days gone by. Its historic downtown is lined with quiet streets, local boutiques, and beautifully preserved antebellum architecture. If you're a fan of the film "Sweet Home Alabama," Athens homes may put you in mind of the Carmichael plantation (although, ironically, the movie was primarily filmed in Georgia).

For travelers who are looking for a little Deep South hospitality, Athens is the perfect getaway, with tree-lined streets begging for a stroll and numerous local shops and restaurants. Whether you're mapping out a three-day weekend or planning to take the scenic route between Nashville and Birmingham, this small town deserves to be on your radar. It also happens to be just half an hour from Madison, notable as being Alabama's best place to live.