Arkansas' Pristine Forest Is Preserved In A Stunning State Park With Scenic Trails And Lake-Top Fun

A visit to the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area should be built around its 54-mile trail system. Though most of the routes can be navigated on foot, two-wheeled aficionados who live for drop-ins, pedal-punches, and that sweet suspension-squish will find this system a dream (translation: it's good for mountain biking, too). The park's Hidden Diversity Multi-Use Trail offers a 24-mile "Best of Hobbs" trek. From lakes to forests to a full look at the park's tapestry of wildlife, the two-hour journey on wheels (six hours on foot) will give visitors a full understanding of the park's charms. Hikers looking for a strenuous day out should head over to the 8.5-mile Pigeon Roost Trail, which allows for a shorter day trip or a longer trek for overnight stays.

Head long enough in nearly any direction at Hobbs State Park and you'll hit water. In the north, Beaver Lake's shores make up 22 of the park's 60-mile perimeter, with War Eagle Creek at the southern end of the park. These aquatic outposts give visitors a welcome alternative to long treks through lush forests. Fishing, paddling, or just relaxing by the shore all fit the bill. Though most of Beaver Lake's 31,000 acres lie outside the park, visitors can still hit its waters to fish for crappie, bass, and catfish.

Just in case the peace and quiet of a state park leaves you feeling the need for a little spice, the park's free shooting range, redesigned and renovated in 2021, is a mainstay in the local community. The unique attraction makes it stand apart from most state parks, with five shooting lanes of up to 100 yards in length — rifles and handguns only.