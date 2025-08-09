The Real-Life 'Atomic City' Is A New Mexico Hub For Manhattan Project Sites, Canyon Trails, And Museums

On July 16, 1945, the first nuclear bomb exploded in the middle of the vast, isolated New Mexico desert, just outside the city of Socorro, which today is a popular birding destination with artsy charm. The Manhattan Project chose New Mexico as its base for building the nuclear bomb on the suggestion of Robert Oppenheimer, who had a ranch in Albuquerque. It would provide enough secrecy while having access to resources like water and a scenic backdrop to work in. While the first test occurred at the Trinity Site, the bomb was designed and assembled about 200 miles north, in a town that sprouted up around the atomic bomb research laboratory, known as Project Y or the Los Alamos Laboratory. Visit Los Alamos today, and you'll be walking on the grounds of a city that was once a top government secret and couldn't even be found on a map.

It comes as no surprise that much of what there is to do in Los Alamos today relates to its uniquely classified history. The Los Alamos History Museum details what life was like in the "Secret City," and the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is still used as an active research center, offers tours of its inner sanctum for lucky visitors who win a lottery. But since its wartime years, Los Alamos has developed into much more than a covert government site. Its two main streets are full of charming cafés and restaurants, plus the town straddles the Bayo and White Rock Canyons, which offer wonderful opportunities for hiking and a nature center with a planetarium.