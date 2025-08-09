Michigan's Fun City Outside Detroit Has A Lively Local Art Scene, Craft Brews, And Numerous Nearby Lakes
Whether you are a resident or a tourist, Detroit has enough charming corners to keep you entertained for a while, like Corktown, the city's oldest neighborhood full of young creatives. But, wander just outside of the concrete jungle and you'll find yourself in a city that is as serene and delightful as it is historically significant. Jackson is easily accessible from Detroit and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), both of which are only an hour's drive away. It also offers several overnight accommodations, including Comfort Inn and Suites, Countryside Inn, and Holiday Inn.
Jackson is brimming with unique attractions for art lovers, from beautiful galleries and museums to vibrant street murals. Nature lovers will feel right at home with easy access to well over 100 lakes throughout the county — plus, several of Michigan's most beautiful lakes are within driving distance. If you're into history, you will be spoiled for choice as the city boasts many fascinating heritage sites, including the birthplace of the Republican Party.
Explore the art and history of Jackson, Michigan
With so many sights to see in Jackson, you may not know where to begin. For art enthusiasts, a good place to start is Art 634. More than a collection of studios, Art 634 is a community where the local creatives take center stage. Open Wednesday through Sunday, it offers everything from expressionist art exhibitions to music lessons to body art studios to painting parties. Continue your exploration of Jackson's vibrant art scene with a walk through its downtown, colorfully riddled with beautiful murals. If you've still got an appetite for more art, Jackson won't disappoint. From art schools and workshops to local orchestras, this city has enough attractions to keep you satisfied.
Jackson is also a city of historical significance, and its various museums are a testament to that. The Ella Sharp Museum, named after a local activist and one of the city's most influential figures during the 19th century, offers incredible exhibits related to history, science, and art. Michigan's Military Heritage Museum tells the stories of the state's service members through various artifacts and photographs. Another attraction worth visiting is the Ye Ole Carriage Shop, a museum that showcases locally-made cars throughout history, some dating back to 1902. Not far from Jackson is The Lost Railway Museum, a museum dedicated to Michigan's railway history.
Enjoy Jackson's craft brews and peaceful lakes
Not unlike the breweries and distilleries that line West Michigans' shore, some of the best craft beer in the country can be found here in Jackson. At Grand River Brewery, nestled in the heart of downtown Jackson, you can indulge to your heart's content in locally-brewed beers, along with delicious food and live music. Ogma Brewing Co. and 127 Brewing are two other venues to check out in Jackson, with the latter adding food trucks to the mix for an even more unique concept.
To truly experience the local craft beer scene in Jackson, consider planning your trip in early June for the Art, Beer & Wine Festival. As the name suggests, the event celebrates the finest pours in the city and is hosted in the aforementioned Ella Sharp Museum. Locals gather to sip, mingle, sample tasty food, and enjoy live music.
Beyond the brews and pints, Jackson makes a splash with its beautiful lakes — over 125 of them are sprinkled throughout the county. Vandercook Lake is only 10 minutes away by car from Jackson, and a must-visit spot for lovers of water activities. Quiet World Sports sits at the edge of the lake and offers kayak rentals and lessons, as well as group tours for the more experienced. If you prefer paddle boarding, head toward Clark Lake, where you can find Beach Bar Gear Garage and rent a paddle board to explore the beautiful surroundings.