Michigan's Fun City Outside Detroit Has A Lively Local Art Scene, Craft Brews, And Numerous Nearby Lakes

Not unlike the breweries and distilleries that line West Michigans' shore, some of the best craft beer in the country can be found here in Jackson. At Grand River Brewery, nestled in the heart of downtown Jackson, you can indulge to your heart's content in locally-brewed beers, along with delicious food and live music. Ogma Brewing Co. and 127 Brewing are two other venues to check out in Jackson, with the latter adding food trucks to the mix for an even more unique concept.

To truly experience the local craft beer scene in Jackson, consider planning your trip in early June for the Art, Beer & Wine Festival. As the name suggests, the event celebrates the finest pours in the city and is hosted in the aforementioned Ella Sharp Museum. Locals gather to sip, mingle, sample tasty food, and enjoy live music.

Beyond the brews and pints, Jackson makes a splash with its beautiful lakes — over 125 of them are sprinkled throughout the county. Vandercook Lake is only 10 minutes away by car from Jackson, and a must-visit spot for lovers of water activities. Quiet World Sports sits at the edge of the lake and offers kayak rentals and lessons, as well as group tours for the more experienced. If you prefer paddle boarding, head toward Clark Lake, where you can find Beach Bar Gear Garage and rent a paddle board to explore the beautiful surroundings.