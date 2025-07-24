Michigan's Most Beautiful Lakes Are Pure Magic With Sandy Beaches, Kayaking Havens, And Fewer Tourists

There are few states in the U.S. that embody lake life more than Michigan. Perhaps most well known for bordering four of the five Great Lakes (Erie, Huron, Michigan, Superior), the "Great Lake State" offers many stellar water bodies within its boundaries as well. In fact, it has over 11,000 inland lakes scattered across 96,713 square miles.

Thanks in part to its watery wonders, Michigan is an ideal place to slow down, leave the screens behind, and reconnect with your mind and body. "We are championing the idea of a travel un-resolution this year, a commitment to yourself to slow down and experience more, immersing in activities that really nourish the senses," shared Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President of Pure Michigan, at the start of 2025.

Since what makes a lake memorable to someone is subjective, our aim was to find options with natural beauty and easy access to a plethora of activities both on and around the water while staying away from some of the most well known and busiest lakes in Michigan. The goal was quality, not necessarily quantity. Using online reviews and travel blogs to support our knowledge, we came up with a comprehensive list of beautiful Michigan lakes to remember.