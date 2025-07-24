Michigan's Most Beautiful Lakes Are Pure Magic With Sandy Beaches, Kayaking Havens, And Fewer Tourists
There are few states in the U.S. that embody lake life more than Michigan. Perhaps most well known for bordering four of the five Great Lakes (Erie, Huron, Michigan, Superior), the "Great Lake State" offers many stellar water bodies within its boundaries as well. In fact, it has over 11,000 inland lakes scattered across 96,713 square miles.
Thanks in part to its watery wonders, Michigan is an ideal place to slow down, leave the screens behind, and reconnect with your mind and body. "We are championing the idea of a travel un-resolution this year, a commitment to yourself to slow down and experience more, immersing in activities that really nourish the senses," shared Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President of Pure Michigan, at the start of 2025.
Since what makes a lake memorable to someone is subjective, our aim was to find options with natural beauty and easy access to a plethora of activities both on and around the water while staying away from some of the most well known and busiest lakes in Michigan. The goal was quality, not necessarily quantity. Using online reviews and travel blogs to support our knowledge, we came up with a comprehensive list of beautiful Michigan lakes to remember.
Elk Lake
You'd be hard pressed to find a better area to represent the majestic nature of the "Great Lake State" than Elk Lake and the surrounding waters. Within the east arm of Grand Traverse Bay, which leads into Lake Michigan, directly to the west and Torch Lake, this spot is definitely underrated compared to its busier neighbors. Elk Lake is a quieter version of the nearby Torch Lake (known as "The Caribbean of Michigan"), so fighting off the crowds isn't as much a concern.
One thing you'll notice about this hidden gem in Northwest Michigan is the crystal clear waters. While the shocking color and clarity are Instagram worthy, don't let them fool you; Elk Lake offers great fishing if you're inclined. From different types of trout and bass to more unique catches like muskellunge, it will keep anglers challenged. And don't sleep on other water adventures like boating, water tubing, or trying to keep your balance on a pair of ski; you'll find plenty of choices. Want to spend a few days around Elk Lake to take full advantage of its many features? There are camping opportunities, such as Whitewater Township Park and Campground, available.
Reeds Lake
Perhaps one of the most overlooked lakes in the state is Reeds Lake, located to the southeast of the charming Midwest city of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Only spanning 283 acres and reaching 52 feet at its deepest point, the lake won't leave anyone speechless with its size alone. But, take a closer look, and the positives start shining from every direction.
The fun of Reeds Lake can be found by not only in the activities on the water, but in the surrounding area as well. The boardwalk trail on Waterfront Park is a unique path, accessible for anyone on the west side of the lake. John Collins Park has plenty of room to take your dog and a fantastic view of the water right next to it. Reeds Lake Trail has 4.2 miles of paths that will take you through wetlands and wooded areas. Hop on your kayak or canoe at the launch behind the community center. Once you're done cruising around the water, head up Lakeside Dive SE to Rose's, a lakeside restaurant offering a mix of American and Mediterranean food.
Kalamazoo Lake
You've surely heard the old real estate motto "location, location, location", right? While location is king when shopping for a home or business, it can elevate a lake experience as well. Hugging Lake Michigan on the state's western border, Kalamazoo Lake winds around nature reserves, providing unique views compared to other options in the Wolverine State. Sitting on the southwest side of the tiny city of Saugatuck, Michigan,
Even though Kalamazoo isn't a Great Lake, it comes with benefits usually not afforded to a water body of its size because it connects with the nearby Lake Michigan via Kalamazoo River. "We cruised up and down the Kalamazoo River a bit, getting a good look at the downtown businesses and riverfront homes while on a 90 minute Star of Saugatuck paddle boat ride that eventually went onto Lake Michigan," shared a Tripadvisor contributor who gave their experience five stars in 2024.
Mount Baldhead Park is a forested area overlooking the Kalamazoo River valley with stairs that lead up to excellent views. A path on the other side of the large dune takes travelers Oval Beach on Lake Michigan. You can also hike the Crow's Nest Trailhead or Tallmadge Woods Nature Preserve. Worried about places to stay in this small city? No worries, there are multiple options, with some overlooking the lake itself. Rent a cottage at Old Pike Cottages or check out the three-star The Hotel Saugatuck or the Holiday Hill Resort.
Pontiac Lake
For those seeking a lake that offers as much convenience as entertainment and beauty, Pontiac Lake should be the target. Pontiac Lake is literally across the street (Williams Lake Rd) from Oakland County International Airport, the second busiest airport in Michigan. But don't let the close proximity to the airport fool you; Pontiac Lake has all the beauty and activity a person could need.
The Pontiac Lake Recreation Area offers loads of options for outdoor adventures, including fishing, picnics, radio-controlling flying, and a shooting range. Head to the day-use area to check out the soft sand of Pontiac Lake Beach, one of the longest beaches for inland lakes in the state. Rent a boat at Last Resort Marina to tour the lake and gawk at the natural beauty as well as architecture of the lake homes on the surrounding winding shore.
Want a cheaper way to enjoy the views? Pontiac has miles of bike trails that are highly rated nationwide. To linger longer near the lake, consider booking a night at the The Olde Mill Inn of Clarkston a few miles down the road. There are also campsites and cabins available to reserve within Pontiac Lake Recreation Area.
Lake Leelanau
Sandwiched between Lake Michigan to the west and Grand Traverse Bay on the east, the long meandering shoreline of Lake Leelanau has plenty of options — without the massive crowds or hectic pace of Torch Lake across the bay. Lake Leelanau runs 22 miles north to south, so the ways to experience this slice of paradise seem almost endless. Think: beaches, boating, kayaking, fishing, and more.
If you're staying a few days, you can choose from more modest rentals like Leelanau Pines Campground or Garvin's Cottages on the southwest side of the lake, which offers "the best fishing on the lake. Great veiws ... Picture perfect," according to a Google Maps reviewer. Or book a room at a resort like Fountain Point to the north.
Looking to relax with dinner or wine on the Leelanau Peninsula? Stop by Boathouse Vineyards north of East Philip Street or Paradise Cove Bar and Grill on the southern portion of the lake. Also be sure to check out one of the most beautiful views in the area at Clay Cliffs Natural Area: The Leelanau Conservancy. "Good viewing spot for Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands," another Google Maps review shared. "100% recommend if its on your list of things to check out!"
Crystal Lake
Tucked away in the northwestern corner of Michigan is the ninth largest inland lake in the state. Crystal Lake covers almost 10,000 acres and is also known as one of the deepest lakes in the U.S. The clear blue waters of Crystal Lake rival the Caribbean, making it a must see when exploring the state. Almost any aquatic activity is up for grabs; swimming, boating, kayaking, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding are all popular choices.
One of the most scenic spots in this area is just steps away from Crystal Lake. Across Highway 22, you'll find Point Betsie Lighthouse, which doubles as a museum and picturesque lookout to Lake Michigan. Crystal Lake Public Beach or Beulah Public Beach are available beaches, but don't confuse them with Crystal Beach to the east, which is private.
If you're looking for peace and quiet, Railroad Point Natural Area is the ideal spot, with one Google Maps reviewer sharing, "This is a beautiful trail to walk and experience Solitude." Finally, as the day wraps up and you're looking for the perfect meal, head to the northern shore, where you'll find Rocks Landing, which has a waterfront view of the lake.
Higgins Lake
A perfect representation of northern Michigan's lake country, Higgins Lake is a stunning destination no matter the time of year. Located in the north central region of the state, Higgins is a great example of a lake that can do it all. Looking for amazing scenery? Check. An area with peace and tranquility? Check. Adrenaline based water activities? Higgins has you covered.
You'll notice that Higgins is bordered on the south by South Higgins Lake State Park, which allows you to engage in camping, fishing, and other relaxing activities while taking in the lake's natural beauty. Another ideal spot to spend the day with the family is Gerrish Township Park, with a Google Maps reviewer stating, "Great Place To Watch The Sunset, Make Family Memories, And Family Meet Ups."
After enjoying the outdoors, there are numerous waterfront restaurants to get a satisfying meal. Think standard bar and grills to specialty pizza shops. Country Corners Pizza and More is on the southwest corner of the lake, while Cut River Grille, a do-it-all American restaurant, awaits on the southeast side.
Lake Charlevoix
Lake Charlevoix, the third largest inland lake in Michigan, will take some time to explore. Just how big is it? The water body spans 17 miles and more than 17,000 acres. Sitting in the northwest corner of the state, it's fringed by the underrated Michigan lake town of Charlevoix to the northwest and Boyne City to the southeast.
This expansive lake is geared toward those looking for relaxation and a sense of calm while they enjoy the water. If it's a family affair, Ferry Beach has a big sandy area with shallow waters for kids to swim in. Get to know Lake Charlevoix with a relaxing boat tour that will show off the natural landscape of rolling hills and dotted forests along the shore. Public fishing is also available to catch bass, walleye, pike, and other specimens. If you want to mix in exercise with your sightseeing, there are trails for walking, running, or biking, including the paved Little Traverse Wheelway.
Lake Michigamme
No list of the most beautiful lakes in Michigan would be complete without representation from the Upper Peninsula. Few lakes in Michigan represent an oasis away from everyday life more than Lake Michigamme. Yes, it may be tougher to get to, but make no mistake: it's definitely worth the trip.
Covering a massive 4,260 acres, it's impossible to take in all of its beauty in even two or three trips. Lake Michigamme is mainly known for its number one pastime: fishing. It represents an angler's eternal optimism, as they can set their sights on catching their dream northern pike, walleye, or bass. But, up in Lake Michigamme, it could be a reality.
While wilderness and forest rule the day, there are a few restaurants and resorts that allow travelers to fulfill their modern wishes. Maple Ridge Resort on the north side of the lake lives up to its sterling reputation. "Loved the area and ability to walk out to Lake Michigamme for ice fishing," shared a reviewer on Google Maps. "Very friendly hosts. Would recommend to anyone looking for a nice, clean place to stay." Head closer to the small town of Michigamme and stop by Mount Shasta Restaurant for a night out with friends over food and drinks.
Grand Lake
West of Lake Huron you'll find Grand Lake. Known for top-tier fishing, this is a can't miss stop for experienced anglers. Grand Lake awaits just north of Alpena on U.S. 23. Covering a little under 9,000 acres and with a maximum depth of 10 feet, it is a very shallow body of water.
Grand lake is well known for its tough but rewarding fishing conditions, thanks to hosting over a dozen islands. Because it's primarily a fishing lake, you'll be able to take advantage of quiet, tranquil conditions to enjoy your surroundings without a big crowd. If you're looking for a break from fishing, head northeast to stop by the New Presque Isle Lighthouse, which is not only a fun way to catch a stellar view, but it's also a historical landmark.
To help out your fishing excursion, there are several places to stay, including the Grand Lake Resort on the northwest side. It is an updated 1950s complex with 14 rooms, a common area clubhouse, and two docks. Just south of the resort is Grand Lake Cottages with clean rooms and access to a beach.
Burt Lake
If you're taking Interstate 75 north to the Upper Peninsula, don't forget to stop off at Burt Lake about 30 minutes south of Mackinaw City. This spot is part of northern Michigan's Inland Waterway, a network of rivers and lakes almost 40 miles in length. Who needs to drive all the way to the U.P. when Burt Lake puts up such an argument as a perfect blend between water and woodlands?
At least four nature preserves — Seven Springs, Hildner-Bearce/Waubun, Sturgeon Bay, and Chaboiganing — surround Burt Lake. As a result, walking and hiking are excellent options to admire the scenic area. Also, don't forget about Burt Lake State Park on the southern edge, which includes 2,000 feet of sandy shoreline and a swimming area. Looking for a place to stay around the lake? You'll find Kings Point Resort on the western side. On the eastern shores, C&C Four Seasons Cabins has cabins for visitors to check out.
Lake of the Clouds
Possibly one of the most scenic and wild lakes on the list, Lake of the Clouds will leave you in the middle of nowhere, deep in the northwest part of the Upper Peninsula. We may have saved the best for last if you're looking for an option with unforgettable scenery with as few crowds as possible. After all, what would you expect from a lake in the middle of Michigan's underrated Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park?
Surrounded by thick northern forests, Lake of the Clouds sounds like a dream, but it can definitely be your reality. There is only one lonely highway (107th Engineers Memorial Hwy) north of the lake that gets you somewhat close. From the parking lot, follow the trail down to the overlook for one of the best views you'll ever see. There are over 80 miles of trails in the area, including Big Carp River Trailhead, all with fantastic vistas. Visitors also have the option to reserve the Lake of the Clouds Hut in the summer. This location is definitely off-the-beaten-path, so make sure to plan ahead.
Methodology
There was a balancing method to making this list. We wanted the lakes to live up to the "natural beauty" billing, while also taking into consideration crowd sizes and entertainment value. Throughout, we leaned on travel blogs, as well as reviews from sites like Tripadvisor and Google Maps. We also didn't want to focus on only one area of the state. Michigan has a lot to offer when it comes to amazing inland lakes, so we sought to ensure every region was represented, from the Upper Peninsula to the southeast portion.