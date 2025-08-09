The Smoky Mountains Are Home To A Scenic Swimming Hole With Clear Water And Forest Foliage Views

Editor's Note: This region is recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Please check local reports and forecasts before making travel plans.

The Great Smoky Mountains are a beautiful national park that straddles Tennessee and North Carolina in an area nearly equidistant between Knoxville and Asheville. The deeply forested, 800-square-mile region is a beacon for millions of wilderness seekers each year who flock there to experience its many natural gems, such as Greenbrier, a woodsy river cove covered in wildflowers and Mingo Falls, a hidden waterfall escape on tribal land in North Carolina. Midnight Hole is also on the North Carolina side of the Smokies, nestled in the northeast corner of the park.

Midnight Hole is an invigoratingly cold spring that appears after an easy, 1.5-mile trek into the woods. The shimmering pool likely gets its name from the dark emerald color of its depths. The water is very clear, so it's worth bringing goggles or a GoPro to explore beneath the surface. Moss-covered boulders and lush foliage flank the swimming hole, and the waters of Big Creek rush wildly into the pool keeping the temperature refreshingly brisk, even into late summer. Midnight Hole is just over an hour's drive from Asheville, North Carolina.

However, keep in mind that this region is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. Although the trail and swimming hole are currently open, other trails in the area may still be closed. You can check for current trail and road closures on the National Park Service's website.