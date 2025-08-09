The Smoky Mountains Are Home To A Scenic Swimming Hole With Clear Water And Forest Foliage Views
Editor's Note: This region is recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Please check local reports and forecasts before making travel plans.
The Great Smoky Mountains are a beautiful national park that straddles Tennessee and North Carolina in an area nearly equidistant between Knoxville and Asheville. The deeply forested, 800-square-mile region is a beacon for millions of wilderness seekers each year who flock there to experience its many natural gems, such as Greenbrier, a woodsy river cove covered in wildflowers and Mingo Falls, a hidden waterfall escape on tribal land in North Carolina. Midnight Hole is also on the North Carolina side of the Smokies, nestled in the northeast corner of the park.
Midnight Hole is an invigoratingly cold spring that appears after an easy, 1.5-mile trek into the woods. The shimmering pool likely gets its name from the dark emerald color of its depths. The water is very clear, so it's worth bringing goggles or a GoPro to explore beneath the surface. Moss-covered boulders and lush foliage flank the swimming hole, and the waters of Big Creek rush wildly into the pool keeping the temperature refreshingly brisk, even into late summer. Midnight Hole is just over an hour's drive from Asheville, North Carolina.
However, keep in mind that this region is still recovering from Hurricane Helene. Although the trail and swimming hole are currently open, other trails in the area may still be closed. You can check for current trail and road closures on the National Park Service's website.
Getting to Midnight Hole and braving the plunge
The trailhead for Midnight Hole is at the end of Big Creek Road after the ranger station. You can tighten your hiking boots at the parking lot picnic tables and use the restrooms before heading out. Similar to Elkmont, a once-thriving Smoky Mountain town with logging roots, the wide, easily walkable path to Midnight Hole was once used as a railroad line for hauling lumber in the 1800s and 1900s. Today it's also a horse trail, so pause and move to the side if you hear the sound of hooves approaching.
As you walk, you'll notice side trails on your left that lead to the river and about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead, there's a detour to another swimming hole. It's a nice, but smaller swimming hole between two short slides, but is not to be mistaken for Midnight Hole. A small white circle painted on a tree to your right marks Midnight Hole's location. You'll want to stay alert, as some note that the turn off the trail is easy to miss.
Jumping directly into Midnight Hole's deep pool from the rocks above is probably the easiest way to confront its icy depths, but if you prefer to prolong the shock, ease in from the rocky shore closest to the entrance. Be careful if you choose to jump from the boulders, as they can be slippery. The setting is a wonderfully pretty spot to hang out, and the boulders provide comfortable perches to sit and watch the swimmers and jumpers.
There's tons more to explore near Midnight Hole
Similar to DuPont State Recreational Forest which is filled with waterfalls and hidden lakes, the Smoky Mountains also have endless natural water attractions. You don't have to leave Big Creek Trail to see more of them, either. Continue on the path for about a half-mile, and you'll reach Mouse Creek Falls, a 45-foot gushing waterfall that rushes over smooth rocks and crashes into the churning river. It's not a place to swim, but it's well worth it for the views.
If you want to stay on the North Carolina side of the park, hit the Indian Creek Falls Trail. The 1.9-mile trail takes about one to two hours to complete and starts at Deep Creek Trailhead in the southeastern area of the Smokies, just north of Bryson City. After hiking for nearly a mile, you'll reach Toms Branch Falls, an impressive 60-foot waterfall that showers down into a bubbling creek. The popular trail culminates at Indian Creek Falls, a 25-foot cascade that tumbles down rocks that resemble a series of steps.
Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. However, on some trails like Indian Creek Falls, you can ride a bike. Also, signs at the park with the number of miles next to the trail name indicate the distance left to the destination, not the entire length of the trail. Sturdy, comfortable shoes are recommended for walking all trails at the park.