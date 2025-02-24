A Once-Thriving Smoky Mountain Resort Town Now Is An Eerie Gem With Abandoned Cabins And Serene Trails

Most of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns in the United States are ruins of mining shanty towns in the West or famous abandoned sites like Roanoke in Virginia. However, the Great Smokies have a few ghost towns, like Lost Cove, reachable only by a strenuous hike, and Proctor, one of the "underwater ghost towns of Appalachia," now mostly submerged in Fontana Lake. Lost Cove's last resident moved out in 1957 when the railroad and logging industries collapsed (the town was never reachable via paved road); Proctor was flooded due to a new dam in the area. However, the reasons behind the eventual abandonment of Elkmont are less straightforward.

Many of the leftover cabins seem surprisingly intact, while all that's left of some cabins is a stone chimney. The reason for this mix of preserved buildings and ruins is due to a compromise between the National Park Service (NPS) and the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). After the NPS declined the renewal of leases on Elkmont cabins in the 1990s, the NRHP swooped in and placed 49 of Elkmont's structures on their list. This was controversial, as the park initially refused to perform upkeep on these structures, leaving them to crumble back into the forest. In 2009, an agreement was reached, and 19 of the listed structures were slated for restoration, with the rest either doomed to demolition or ruin. Both ruins and restored cabins — with the 19th cabin finished in 2024 — can now be visited or even rented for events, like the restored Appalachian Clubhouse.