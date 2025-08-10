Arizona's Largest Cliff Dwellings In Red Rock Country Are A Hidden Treasure Limited To A Handful Of Lucky Visitors

Near Red Rock State Park, one of Arizona's most underrated state parks, lingering traces of ancient civilizations are carved into the fiery landscape. About an hour-and-a-half drive north of the park is Wupatki National Monument, one of the West's archaeological wonders with towering red rock ruins and vast desert views. The Palatki Heritage Site is another place that offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of an ancient culture and is only 15 miles from Red Rock State Park. At the fascinating Palatki — which boasts the largest cliff dwellings in Arizona's red rock country — you can see ancient dwellings that the Sinagua people built into the red cliffsides as well as pictographs (painted symbols) they left behind on the rock faces. In fact, Palatki has the biggest pictograph panels in this part of Arizona, too. There's just one catch to visiting this amazing site: You must be on a guided tour booked in advance, with each tour group limited to 14 people.

The tours at Palatki are limited because of the site's small size and the need to minimize human impact. But this intimacy and purity are part of what makes visiting so special — you get to see remarkably preserved cliff dwellings and rock art up close with a guide, who shares insight into the people who created them. The dwellings were built and inhabited by the Sinagua people between A.D. ​​1150 and 1350, and they comprise multiple rooms and stories. Archaeologists believe the Sinagua strategically built their homes in the cliffs to protect against flooding and to have a vantage point over potential invaders, though we can't know for sure, since they had no written language. They did, however, leave behind artifacts like tools for grinding seeds and also pictographic panels. The pictographs were painted using natural pigments mixed with animal fat rather than etched into the stones as petroglyphs (another form of ancient rock art) were.