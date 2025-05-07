Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's High Desert Hideaway With Cliffside Ruins And Small-Town Charm

The Montezuma Castle National Monument sits just outside town limits and ranks No. 1 for activities in Camp Verde on Tripadvisor, thanks to the impressive five-story Native American cliffside dwelling that's the focal point. The 900-year-old ruins aren't far from Interstate 17, and the 1,600-acre park is highly accessible by car. Once there, an easy 0.3-mile hiking loop takes you along the small Beaver Creek and past the ruins. Montezuma Well is a separate piece of the National Monument about 11 miles away, but even with this side trip, it's only about a half-day excursion.

To stretch your legs for longer, the Prescott National Forest to the west holds several trails for exploring canyons and desert grasslands on foot. The Copper Canyon Trailhead is less than 3 miles from downtown Camp Verde and provides access to a 4-mile loop with a mellow grade and forest views. Further south is the popular Fossil Creek Wilderness with an out-and-back hike to an impressive waterfall and swimming, but you'll need a permit during the busy season between April and October.

At the end of a long day outside, settle in for a pint at Verde Brewing Company, rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. They offer a happy hour special and 12 craft beers brewed on-site, along with delicious pub food (try the nachos!). Grab an Italian dinner at the surprisingly polished Moscato, of which one Google Reviews user says they were, "astonished at the high tone and decoration of the place. It appeared out of place in this self-consciously rustic town."