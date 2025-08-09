Pennsylvania's Historic State Park Has Scenic Trails, Camping, And Spooky Ghost Towns

The sounds of rushing waterfalls and the Oil Creek and Titusville train clanking on the tracks reverberate across the vestige of old houses, echoing down abandoned oil wells while the old equipment rusts. As the forest and vegetation reclaimed the land, it's difficult to imagine the valley of Oil Creek once teeming with ambitious people pining for liquid gold.

However, Oil Creek State Park in Northwest Pennsylvania had a significant place in history. This is where the words "They've struck oil!" were first shouted in 1859, and it's the birthplace of the world's first commercial oil well. Now, only shadows of the past remain, waiting for explorers to observe the story they have to share. This historic significance places it up there with Centralia, a once-thriving quintessential mining destination in Pennsylvania. About 6,800 acres in size, the park is lined with 52 miles worth of trails that snake past these once-lively settlements. It's located 2 hours north of Pittsburgh and 2-and-a-half hours east of Cleveland.

One of the best ways to enjoy this park is to camp. There are two hike-in areas available for camping: Cow Run and Wolfkiel Run shelters. Per Reddit users, these are more areas than they are sites, capable of housing many tents. There are no marked areas for setting up camp, so visitors are free to pick a spot that works for them. The backpacking permit is $5 a night per person in their group, increasing to a flat $21 per night between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Large groups of up to 25 people can book an organized group tent site at Wildcat Hollow or McCrea Farm for $43 a night. All prices listed are at the time of this writing.