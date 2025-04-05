America's 'Burning Ghost Town' Was A Once-Thriving Quintessential Mining Destination In Pennsylvania

If it sounds like the inspiration for a horror movie, that's because it is. Sometimes referred to as "the real Silent Hill," because it inspired the 1999 video game and 2006 movie, Centralia has become a harrowing and eerie tourist destination for curious roadtrippers making their way through Pennsylvania. This simple coal mining town met its fate in 1962 when a fire, started by the city-sanctioned burning of a local landfill, ignited one of the old mining tunnels. This set off a chain reaction of fires and despite attempts to snuff out the fire, no one could escape the smell of burning coal nor the threat of sinkholes and carbon monoxide poisoning. The city was slowly abandoned and in 1992, the government bought out most of the residents. A few hold-outs took on a lengthy legal battle and won the right to stay in 2013.

Visitors who arrive in Centralia can walk around and see a few of the remaining buildings like the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church and the Odd Fellows Cemetery, however a lot of the smoke from the burning coal deposits has died down, and there are only a few places where you will see smoke rising out of the ground. Additionally, efforts have been made to deter urban explorers who once congregated around iconic attractions like the Graffiti Highway, so here's what you should expect before going out of your way for one of the most fascinating ghost towns in the country.