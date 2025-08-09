Three Important Safety Questions To Ask Your Airbnb Host Before Check-In

Though safety is one of the last things anyone wants to worry about while on a trip, it's arguably one of the first things we all should think about. And while streetside environmental awareness is one thing — not having your phone sticking out of your pocket, rejecting solicitors, not walking down dark alleys at night, etc. — the security of your lodging is another issue entirely. This is especially the case at an Airbnb or Vrbo rental, which by default is just a house or apartment with none of the built-in security features of a hotel.

Vacation rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo all have a couple handy features to figure out on our own if a property is safe or not. There's customer reviews, which should always be taken with a grain of salt, but can at least point out any glaring concerns. There's also the general location of the listing, which may or may not come with a map with a radius of the area where you'll be staying, but can still be checked for neighborhood safety. And, you should always click on the "Show More" and amenities buttons to see as much information as possible about the listing

But besides these options, you can always ask a host about safety. There are some general vacation rental questions that it's always worth asking, like, "How good is the Wi-Fi?" But when it comes to safety, the very general, "What safety measures are in place?" is a good place to start. That's an open-ended question that'll give the host a chance to respond in a variety of ways. From there, you can dig a bit deeper if you've got specific concerns about some sneaky dangers of Airbnb's, or if you sense a host isn't being forthcoming with information.