The Heart Of New York's Ethereal Finger Lakes Region Hides A Peaceful Park With Stark-White Deer And Outdoor Fun

11 idyllic lakes, a haven for wine enthusiasts with over 130 wineries, a post-card worthy town with a charming downtown, these are the daydreams invoked when most think of the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York. Between the two largest lakes — Seneca and Cayuga — lies Seneca County, where an underrated town boasts award-winning wine and historic charm, and where the first Women's Rights Convention was held in Seneca Falls in 1848.

Seneca County is also where white deer prance amidst historic remnants dotted around the landscape in Deer Haven Park. Once a United States Army depot during World War II, the park's 10,000 acres featured storage facilities, government officials buildings, and an incinerator building. These days, mother nature retook the land and the military personnel that once toiled here have been replaced with diverse wildlife. Luckily, the army protected the ethereal creatures that call this place home: the stark-white deer. These otherworldly animals appear out of the vegetation like ghosts, waiting to be found by the curious traveler.

Deer Haven Park is equidistant from the two major cities in the Finger Lakes region: Rochester and Syracuse, and about an hour drive from either city. Before you go off exploring, stop by the Visitor Center, which also doubles as a museum and sells historical souvenirs to take back home. It's open Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is also the spot where a few of the tours start, such as Bird Watching at Deer Haven Park.