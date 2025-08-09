Rick Steves' Genius Tip To Avoid Jet Lag When Traveling Long Distances

Flight attendants may have plenty of their own tips for avoiding jet lag, but there's no one we trust more for travel hacks than expert Rick Steves. And as he shared on his website, the secret to beating jet lag begins before you even set foot on a plane. "Plan from the start as if you're leaving two days before you really are," he instructs, "... even if it means being hectic before your false departure date. Then you have two orderly, peaceful days after you've packed so that you are physically ready to fly." Prepare everything you need to go 48 hours in advance and avoid last-minute packing and planning. This will help your body rest so it's better able to cope with the feelings of uncertainty and anticipation that might arise once you head to the airport and board your plane.

Shifting your mindset and physical routine ahead of travel can help you more quickly align with your destination time zone so that you're ready to explore as soon as you land. Make sure you get two full nights' rest before your departure so that you're better able to cope with the clock adjustment. If on arriving "you doze off at 4 p.m. and wake up at midnight, you've accomplished nothing," Steves reasons. His most crucial tip is to familiarize yourself with your new surroundings on foot and force your body to stay awake until an acceptable bedtime. He writes, "Jet lag hates fresh air, daylight, and exercise. Your body may beg for sleep, but stand firm: Refuse. Force your body's transition to the local time." It's also easier to beat jet lag on your way to Europe with an early flight time (as opposed to a red eye).