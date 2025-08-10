This Bustling Midwest Hub City Is A Wildly Affordable And Overlooked Alternative To Las Vegas' Casino Scene
The American Midwest is known for a lot of things, like farms, small towns, and landlocked states. However, depending on where you go, this region could also be known for something else: gambling. Thanks in large part to Native American tribal lands, casinos are much more common in the Midwest than you might think. And one of the best places to experience a wide selection of them is in Kansas City.
As a major hub, Kansas City is home to a lot of attractions and amenities, such as the artsy city district complete with indie bars and music dubbed the "mother of KC." Also, it's important to note that the city and its casinos span two different states (Missouri and Kansas). Overall, there are six unique options, ranging from the luxury of riverfront gambling at Argosy Casino in Missouri to the slots-only 7th Street Casino in Kansas. So, no matter what your gaming preferences are (or what you like to do besides betting), there are plenty of options in Kansas City.
Why Kansas City is the Midwest's answer to Las Vegas
Although Las Vegas has so many world-class attractions and high-end resorts, it's also pretty expensive. Not only can you lose a lot of money on the tables, but everything from taxis to restaurants can whittle away your wallet if you're not careful. Even if you visit Las Vegas on your birthday, the one day that can yield an avalanche of freebies, the city isn't necessarily known for being "affordable." That's not the case with Kansas City. Because you're in the Midwest, accommodations and dining options are easier on your budget, but you still don't have to settle for "cheap" food. For example, there's a barbecue vending machine that offers an iconic restaurant's best bites 24 hours a day.
While Kansas City only has six casinos (compared to Sin City's 150-plus), they're just as accommodating and glamorous as anything you could find along The Strip. One of the best options is the Argosy Casino and Hotel, which overlooks the Missouri River and has an Old World vibe to it. Or, if you want something a bit more modern, Harrah's or Bally's are always good options, and you can even find those in Vegas. For Midwest glitz and glam, Ameristar is full of bright lights and big dreams, and it's also located next to the river for a more elegant backdrop.
The last two casinos in Kansas City also offer unique experiences. First, there's the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, enabling you to watch stock car racing during the day and gamble on your favorite slots or table games at night. Finally, 7th Street Casino is perfect for when you just want to play a few slots and grab a bite to eat.
Get your gaming on in KC
As with Las Vegas, flying into Kansas City is easy, no matter where you're traveling from. Since the Kansas City International Airport is in the north, you're practically the same distance from all the casinos, although the Argosy is officially the closest option at 18 minutes, and Hollywood Casino is the furthest at 26 minutes.
When it comes to accommodations, only three of these casinos also feature a hotel. The Argosy, Harrah's, and Ameristar Casinos allow you to stay onsite, making them super convenient if you want to be as close to the action as possible. Cost-wise, you'll find Kansas City's lodging to be far more palatable than Vegas', with rates as of this writing averaging around $100 per night for Kansas City and well over $200 per night in Vegas for a random Tuesday through Thursday in September. You can also more easily visit all six casinos in the city, as they're all within a relatively short distance from each other. This way, you can essentially sample each one and determine which is your favorite for your next KC vacation.
Even if you don't gamble at each locale, you should compare the dining options. Usually, casinos have some of the best restaurants, so you can take full advantage. For burgers, check out the Casino Cafe at 7th Street, Brew Brothers at Harrah's, or the Burger Joint at Ameristar. If you're looking for an elegant steakhouse, Hollywood Casino has The Final Cut, Ameristar has the KC Chophouse, and Harrah's has the Gordon Ramsay Steak Restaurant. Finally, each casino has an onsite buffet except 7th Street, which just has the Casino Cafe.