This Bustling Midwest Hub City Is A Wildly Affordable And Overlooked Alternative To Las Vegas' Casino Scene

Although Las Vegas has so many world-class attractions and high-end resorts, it's also pretty expensive. Not only can you lose a lot of money on the tables, but everything from taxis to restaurants can whittle away your wallet if you're not careful. Even if you visit Las Vegas on your birthday, the one day that can yield an avalanche of freebies, the city isn't necessarily known for being "affordable." That's not the case with Kansas City. Because you're in the Midwest, accommodations and dining options are easier on your budget, but you still don't have to settle for "cheap" food. For example, there's a barbecue vending machine that offers an iconic restaurant's best bites 24 hours a day.

While Kansas City only has six casinos (compared to Sin City's 150-plus), they're just as accommodating and glamorous as anything you could find along The Strip. One of the best options is the Argosy Casino and Hotel, which overlooks the Missouri River and has an Old World vibe to it. Or, if you want something a bit more modern, Harrah's or Bally's are always good options, and you can even find those in Vegas. For Midwest glitz and glam, Ameristar is full of bright lights and big dreams, and it's also located next to the river for a more elegant backdrop.

The last two casinos in Kansas City also offer unique experiences. First, there's the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, enabling you to watch stock car racing during the day and gamble on your favorite slots or table games at night. Finally, 7th Street Casino is perfect for when you just want to play a few slots and grab a bite to eat.