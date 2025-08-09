Rick Steves Reveals The Few Specific Instances When House And Apartment Rentals Make More Sense Than A Hotel
If you're picking a place to stay on vacation, chances are that you're going to book a hotel. Someone is there to clean the room, change the sheets, and provide fresh towels for your shower every day. For most trips, you might not consider any other alternative. In fact, travel pro Rick Steves says we should usually be booking hotels instead of Airbnb rentals. However, on his website, Steves reveals a few circumstances where a house or apartment rental might make more sense for you to choose for your stay. First, if you're traveling with a group, whether it's a family or two or more couples, a rental might be the more economical choice. He says, "You can usually find a rental that's comparable to — or even cheaper than — a hotel room with similar amenities."
In the case of traveling as a family, it might also be cheaper to eat a number of meals in a rental home or apartment that has a kitchen, rather than spending a chunk of your vacation budget on three restaurant meals a day. Plus, frequent travelers know that a grocery store is a must-visit location to get a real sense of what it's like to live somewhere. You can also take advantage, Steves says, of farmers markets like his favorite, the beautiful Campo de' Fiori in Rome.
The perks of booking homes over hotels
The ability to do laundry in many rentals is another benefit that Rick Steves says can be really useful for some travelers, especially those vacationing with children. A house or apartment can also give you more flexibility and privacy. Say you're traveling with family. You can allow the kids to go to bed early while you stay up, because you're not all packed into the same room. The same goes for travel partners who have different bedtimes. Steves also mentions renting a room in a private residence, which can be really cost effective, especially if you're traveling alone. While you may have to share some spaces with the homeowner, you also have the benefit of being able to chat with them to get some good ideas on what to see and do.
Another thing a rental can do is give you the feeling of actually living in a place rather than just visiting as a tourist. Steves shares that countryside rentals like a house or villa are a good option that can allow you to really slow down. He mentions sitting outside and enjoying the surroundings, as a rental gives you "the chance to let the days unwind without a plan." Vacations can often be a flurry of activities and reservations. Having a home base where you can have breakfast outside without other hotel guests, or a moment to just reflect on where you are in the evening, can be the best vacation of all.