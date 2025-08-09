Rick Steves Reveals The Few Specific Instances When House And Apartment Rentals Make More Sense Than A Hotel

The ability to do laundry in many rentals is another benefit that Rick Steves says can be really useful for some travelers, especially those vacationing with children. A house or apartment can also give you more flexibility and privacy. Say you're traveling with family. You can allow the kids to go to bed early while you stay up, because you're not all packed into the same room. The same goes for travel partners who have different bedtimes. Steves also mentions renting a room in a private residence, which can be really cost effective, especially if you're traveling alone. While you may have to share some spaces with the homeowner, you also have the benefit of being able to chat with them to get some good ideas on what to see and do.

Another thing a rental can do is give you the feeling of actually living in a place rather than just visiting as a tourist. Steves shares that countryside rentals like a house or villa are a good option that can allow you to really slow down. He mentions sitting outside and enjoying the surroundings, as a rental gives you "the chance to let the days unwind without a plan." Vacations can often be a flurry of activities and reservations. Having a home base where you can have breakfast outside without other hotel guests, or a moment to just reflect on where you are in the evening, can be the best vacation of all.