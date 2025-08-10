TSA Has A Big Warning Against Certain Smartphone Habits In Airports To Keep Your Information Safe

Just when you thought the laundry list of things to worry about at an airport was finally over — including those annoyingly inconsistent airport security rules — TSA is saying, "Guess again!" The agency posted to its Facebook page warning that there are a couple of things you should be wary of when using your cellular device in the airport. The first is the charging stations at airports and USB ports, and the second is the public Wi-Fi.

TSA says that hackers can install malware at USB ports, called "juice jacking," and you should be purchasing a TSA-compliant power brick to use at airports instead. It also comments that you shouldn't use public Wi-Fi to make online purchases or enter any sensitive information. This might seem contradictory, being that some airports allow the use of a Digital ID to get through security, and some people might need to access the public Wi-Fi for updates on their flight; however, the agency would be remiss to not inform the public of any risks that can pose a threat.