Samantha Brown's Top Rated Luggage Piece Is Surprisingly Lightweight And Rolls Like A Dream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are some trips where packing everything into a carry-on isn't just a savvy traveler strategy, but a necessity. In fact, Rick Steves' top travel advice centers around one crucial thing to avoid doing with your luggage, and that is checking a bag. But sometimes, packing something larger is simply what you have to do. Maybe you're embarking on a six-month stay in Paris, bringing home a ton of souvenirs for the family, or traveling with your non-negotiable morning ritual (hey, no judgement here!). Whatever the reason, sometimes a bigger bag is only option. We get it. And thankfully, so does travel guru Samantha Brown.
For those who tend to pack a little heavy, Samantha Brown's Ultra Lightweight 30-inch Upright Spinner is a secret weapon for traveling in style. This stunning suitcase has a ton of pockets — we counted seven — with self-repairing zippers and expanding sides that offer extra room for those times when you may have gone a little overboard shopping (it happens to the best of us). But the best part, according to reviewers, is how lightweight it feels. One reviewer said, "Packed to the hilt and it was still well under the 50lb mark." For travelers looking for something chic and lightweight that can stand the test of travel, this suitcase just might be your next buy.
Why Samantha Brown's Ultra Lightweight 30 Upright Spinner Suitcase is so hot right now
Samantha Brown's Ultra Lightweight 30-inch Upright Spinner comes in an array of colors – black, brown, burgundy, green, royal blue, purple, dusty rose, navy, koi orange, or yellow — so you can stand out from the crowd. Its patent croco-embossed PVC trim and its gold signature logo plate give it a statement-making flair. And the 360-degree wheels are a must when you're pulling heavy luggage through an airport. You want to be able to move and swerve in a pinch, and these wheels help you do just that. For stylish jet-setters, the suitcases even come in different sizes, so if sets are your thing, Brown has got you covered.
When designing the suitcase, Brown really wanted to provide travelers with something truly lightweight, "Lightweight becomes really important, because you are charged for having too much weight in your bag. Not only are you going to be charged $60 to check the bag, if it's anything over 50 pounds, you're going to get another $60 charge," she shared on HSN. "Any weight is coming from your clothes, not your bag." At approximately 8.4 pounds, the Ultra Lightweight 30-inch Upright Spinner is a savior for overpackers.
The suitcase retails for $89.99 on HSN. While this particular model is sold out as of this writing, Brown offers several others that may be worth your while. The Lightweight 30-inch Spinner is pretty much identical (sans the cute croc detail) and is on sale for $69.99 on the site. Or, consider her 30-inch Hardside Expandable Spinner available on Amazon, perfect for those who need a little extra protection.