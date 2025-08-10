Samantha Brown's Top Rated Luggage Piece Is Surprisingly Lightweight And Rolls Like A Dream

Samantha Brown's Ultra Lightweight 30-inch Upright Spinner comes in an array of colors – black, brown, burgundy, green, royal blue, purple, dusty rose, navy, koi orange, or yellow — so you can stand out from the crowd. Its patent croco-embossed PVC trim and its gold signature logo plate give it a statement-making flair. And the 360-degree wheels are a must when you're pulling heavy luggage through an airport. You want to be able to move and swerve in a pinch, and these wheels help you do just that. For stylish jet-setters, the suitcases even come in different sizes, so if sets are your thing, Brown has got you covered.

When designing the suitcase, Brown really wanted to provide travelers with something truly lightweight, "Lightweight becomes really important, because you are charged for having too much weight in your bag. Not only are you going to be charged $60 to check the bag, if it's anything over 50 pounds, you're going to get another $60 charge," she shared on HSN. "Any weight is coming from your clothes, not your bag." At approximately 8.4 pounds, the Ultra Lightweight 30-inch Upright Spinner is a savior for overpackers.

The suitcase retails for $89.99 on HSN. While this particular model is sold out as of this writing, Brown offers several others that may be worth your while. The Lightweight 30-inch Spinner is pretty much identical (sans the cute croc detail) and is on sale for $69.99 on the site. Or, consider her 30-inch Hardside Expandable Spinner available on Amazon, perfect for those who need a little extra protection.