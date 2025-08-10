The World's First Solar-Powered Train Will Whisk You Silently Away To One Of Australia's Favorite Vacation Destinations

Train travel is undeniably one of the most scenic ways to explore the world. There's something irresistibly romantic about staring out a window as you pass through blurry landscapes that almost resemble an Impressionist painting. But train travel can also cause issues like air and noise pollution, which can be harmful and disrupting to communities. This is why residents of Byron Bay, one of Australia's best beach destinations, weren't sure about reinstituting a rail line that would connect Byron Beach and North Beach. The solution was simple yet astonishingly innovative: Make the train 100% solar-powered.

Rather than waste energy and resources building a new train, a 1949 legacy train was restored and brought back into service. Electric motors and inverters replaced one of the diesel engines. A battery bank stores energy from the custom-made solar panels at the top of the train or from the panels in the train shed roof. While the train usually uses only 35% of the energy it generates — giving the rest back to the local grid — one diesel engine was left intact so it can serve as a backup. Energy produced by the braking system is also converted into power. The best part? The train is blissfully quiet and doesn't pollute the air.