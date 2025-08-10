Colorado's One-Of-A-Kind 'Ghost City Of The San Juans' Is A Remote, Otherworldly Spectacle In The Mountains

As intergalactic space travel is still the stuff of science fiction, this planet's intrepid explorers currently have to settle for otherworldly destinations here on Earth. One such place, that seems like it's been beamed in directly from a "Star Trek" episode, is the Wheeler Geologic Area in Colorado. Known as the "Ghost City of the San Juans" and sometimes called the "City of Gnomes," the deserted nature of these remote and unusual rock formations can make visitors feel like they're in a different solar system entirely.

Nestled within the Rio Grande National Forest and part of the La Garita Wilderness, the closest thing Wheeler has to nearby civilization is the old mining town of Creede, with its population just around 300. And even then, Wheeler is separated from the town by a challenging, 17.5-mile out-and-back hiking trail or an extremely bumpy, 14-mile drive in a four-wheeler. Factor in a 280-mile drive from Denver International Airport or 270-mile drive from Albuquerque International Sunport and it might feel like a lot to take on. For those who make the effort, though, this bizarre landscape of eroded volcanic ash is a worthy prize at journey's end.

Featuring distinctive spires, pinnacles, and hoodoos, which gradually formed after a massive eruption in the southern Colorado Rockies some 25 million years ago, it was designated as the state's first national monument in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt, a known outdoor enthusiast. Once the second-most popular tourist attraction in Colorado, behind Pikes Peak, changing travel trends combined with the difficulty of reaching it saw Wheeler's popularity fade. With fewer people visiting today, however, that just means there's more of it for you to enjoy. Pop this geologic area on your Centennial State must-do list, alongside the spooky Gold Camp Road tunnels and surreal Hanging Lake Trail.