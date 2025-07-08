One Of Colorado's Best Otherworldly Gems Is A Renowned Trail Leading To A Lake With Ethereal Green Waters
For hikers who live for a fantastic reward at the end of a challenging trail, Hanging Lake is a swoon-worthy destination in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado. Reminiscent of something out of an elven fantasy novel or a fairytale kingdom, Hanging Lake lives up to its name. Pure alpine water falls in a veil-like cascade into a vivid emerald lake suspended between the cliffs. The water is so clear that you can see right through to the bottom, while pines and water-loving plants decorate the landscape.
Named a National Natural Landmark in 2011, the lake is a geological wonder. Due to its location along a fault line, the Earth's movement caused the land to sink. Over time, water filled the 500-foot basin, depositing travertine, a form of limestone that gives the lake its otherworldly colors. However, these deposits are fragile and can be damaged by the oils found on our skin, which would in turn change the water's color.
To keep the lake and the surrounding plant communities safe, hikers need a permit to access the 2.76-mile, round-trip trail leading to Hanging Lake. Although the trail isn't an expert-only hike, it can't be described as beginner-friendly. Nestled along the Colorado River, the trail starts at 6,135 feet and boasts an elevation gain of 1,200 feet. "The hike is somewhat tough up and down," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "but the trail is great and the views of the canyon walls are incredible, as are the bridges crisscrossing the stream."
How to get a permit for Hanging Lake
Situated at a rest stop just off I-70, the Hanging Lake Trailhead is 15 minutes from Glenwood Springs, a town along Colorado's historic hot springs loop that includes the world's largest mineral pool, and about 2.5 hours from Denver. Visitors can book hiking permits through Visit Glenwood — Saturdays and Sundays fill up quickly. Permits are available with hourly start times between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and a 30-minute grace period — do your absolute best to be on time or risk losing your reservation.
The permit includes parking, but only registered hikers are allowed to park in the lot. Although the rest area has a bathroom, you won't find toilets or drinking water on the trail. Make sure you bring plenty of water, hiking snacks, sunscreen, and a sunhat. In addition, this is not the type of trail you should attempt in sneakers. Instead, wear hiking boots with good traction, especially during the icy winter months, and consider taking lightweight hiking poles like the Trailbuddy Trekking Poles.
Although the waters look inviting, swimming is strictly prohibited to support conservation efforts. In a similar vein, visitors aren't allowed to climb on the log jutting into the water or walk on Spouting Rock, a waterfall above the lake. Be sure to practice Leave No Trace principles while visiting this dramatic landscape. Finally, only classified service animals — this excludes emotional support dogs — are permitted on the trails.
Hot springs and other hikes near Hanging Lake
If you're heart is set on doing some swimming or soaking during your Hanging Lake getaway, make Glenwood Springs your home base. Known as one of America's best hot spring towns, this getaway is home to Iron Mountain Hot Springs, a geothermal complex with 16 pools, cafes, and stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. Alternatively, book a room at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and enjoy the largest hot springs pool in the world, or soak in the wilderness at South Canyon Hot Springs.
Besides the Hanging Lake Trail, Glenwood Canyon offers numerous other paths, including routes accessible from an adventurous Colorado road trip. The 9-mile Jessie Weaver Trail, also known as No Name Trail, doesn't require a permit and hugs No Name Creek's lush banks. Even during the summer months, it remains uncrowded, allowing visitors to experience serenity and incredible views. Prior to your hike, be sure to check for trail closures and follow all posted signage about restricted areas.
Another can't-miss trail is the short climb to Doc Holliday's grave. This uphill route starts at the end of 12th Street, in downtown Glenwood Springs, and takes hikers to a historic graveyard that serves as the resting place of one of the American West's legendary gunslingers. Before your hike, stop by the Doc Holliday Collection to learn about local lore that will make the adventure all the more meaningful.