One Of Colorado's Best Otherworldly Gems Is A Renowned Trail Leading To A Lake With Ethereal Green Waters

For hikers who live for a fantastic reward at the end of a challenging trail, Hanging Lake is a swoon-worthy destination in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado. Reminiscent of something out of an elven fantasy novel or a fairytale kingdom, Hanging Lake lives up to its name. Pure alpine water falls in a veil-like cascade into a vivid emerald lake suspended between the cliffs. The water is so clear that you can see right through to the bottom, while pines and water-loving plants decorate the landscape.

Named a National Natural Landmark in 2011, the lake is a geological wonder. Due to its location along a fault line, the Earth's movement caused the land to sink. Over time, water filled the 500-foot basin, depositing travertine, a form of limestone that gives the lake its otherworldly colors. However, these deposits are fragile and can be damaged by the oils found on our skin, which would in turn change the water's color.

To keep the lake and the surrounding plant communities safe, hikers need a permit to access the 2.76-mile, round-trip trail leading to Hanging Lake. Although the trail isn't an expert-only hike, it can't be described as beginner-friendly. Nestled along the Colorado River, the trail starts at 6,135 feet and boasts an elevation gain of 1,200 feet. "The hike is somewhat tough up and down," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "but the trail is great and the views of the canyon walls are incredible, as are the bridges crisscrossing the stream."