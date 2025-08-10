What It Really Means If Your Flight Doesn't Offer Food Or Beverages

Dining while flying can be a tricky balance to strike: Eating outside of your usual hours becomes a norm, and a glass (or two) of wine before your 4 a.m. flight seems extremely reasonable. The reality of not getting a meal at all during a flight hardly ever crosses the minds of most travelers, but it's worth preparing for. While tasteless in-flight meals are hit and miss, flying with an empty stomach has the potential to spoil the experience if you are looking forward to tucking into something come take-off. However, there are multiple reasons you may not receive food on board, including safety, flight times, and even a reduction in the airline's budget.

Announcements of turbulence are always a little off-putting, especially for anxious fliers, but sometimes they may put a halt on your in-flight dining experience in the name of safety. Mainly, turbulence may prevent air stewards from safely distributing snacks, drinks, and meals while they remain seated, which might result in delays or completely skipping the service altogether. Not only can severe turbulence cause food, drinks, and trays to fall but it can even lead to fatalities and injuries. Many airlines have adjusted their food services in response to the predicted rise in turbulence over the next few years, such as Korean Airlines, hailed as one of five best airlines for in-flight dining experiences, which no longer serves ramyeon instant noodles to prevent burning accidents during turbulence. With climate change causing bumpier and more turbulent flights, fewer meal options may become more of a reality for some fliers.