Chicago's Vibrant European Neighborhood Teems With Modern Art, Restaurants, And Walkable Charm

The Ukrainian National Museum is a cozy but fascinating building packed with Ukrainian artifacts and artworks across its three small floors. Its most notable collection is its folk art, with over 10,000 Ukrainian folk art objects that include woven cloths, pysanky (decorated eggs), and ceramics. At the museum, you'll learn more about how Chicago's Ukrainian Village formed across four periods of immigration, starting in the late 1800s. The museum itself was founded by three Ukrainians who, displaced after World War II, were part of the third wave of immigration and sought to build a place that represented the struggles of their homeland while celebrating its culture. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a reasonable admission price.

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is one of the few museums in the country where you can see a collection of artwork centered around the Ukrainian American experience. The museum's permanent collection has a focus on abstract and minimalist work from the mid-20th century, with rotating exhibitions of contemporary artists. It often hosts live performances, too, and is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, with donation-based admission.

Neighboring the Ukrainian National Museum, make sure to stop by the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church. It's an iconic landmark of the Ukrainian Village, with gorgeous Byzantine-Ukrainian architecture and striking gold domes. Behind the church, along West Superior Street, the Ukrainian Village Fest is held annually in the summer, with dancing, music, and food.