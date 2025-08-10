Tennessee's Oldest And Easternmost Community Is A Tiny Historic Gem Rich In Appalachian Culture
In the northeastern corner of Tennessee sits a village steeped in Appalachian lore. It is the oldest community in the state, older than Tennessee itself, and, at 3,133 feet above sea level, is also the state's easternmost and highest point. (For the record, Mountain City, another hidden mountain town, is the highest incorporated city in the state, but Trade tops it in raw elevation.) The town is unincorporated, meaning it doesn't have its own local government and is instead governed by Johnson County. But while Trade is tiny, it played a towering role in Tennessee's earliest history.
Before the state was ever on a map, this quiet mountain community was a trading hub, hence the name. Referred to as "The Trade Gap," the area served as a seasonal bartering stop for the Cherokee and other tribes. It was established on part of a series of buffalo migration trails carved into the earth by the then-plentiful animals that were used by Indigenous Americans and, later, white pioneers. These paths helped shape the settlement patterns of eastern Tennessee and North Carolina, and, in the mid-1700s, white settlers arrived and turned the area into a key outpost and one of the earliest settlements in the state.
Many westward-bound pioneers stopped in Trade due to its location along major early routes. One of the most famous visitors was frontiersman Daniel Boone, an explorer known for trailblazing through the Appalachians and current-day Kentucky. Trade still carries this sense of origin today, serving as a symbol of where Tennessee began. For travelers curious about the region's history, this hidden gem is worth a visit.
Trade Mill and Native Heritage Days celebrations in Trade
Since the 1800s, Trade has hosted informal trading fairs where locals and travelers alike gather to barter livestock, tools, and goods. Today's Trade Mill & Native Heritage Days, held at the Trade Community Center, continues that spirit with a modern celebration of local arts, crafts, and mountain culture. Each September, the town comes alive with music, food, handmade crafts, and a strong emphasis on honoring the region's Cherokee heritage. Visitors can expect wood carving, blacksmithing, apple butter making, a Native American pow-wow, and more from local vendors.
Also found at the community center is the Trade Gristmill, a working replica grain mill that opened in 2008 and was built using parts that were salvaged from 19th-century mills. It mimics the original Trade mill that was first placed into use in 1802. There is also a small history museum located at the Johnson County Welcome Center that provides more insight into the region's past.
How to visit Trade, Tennessee
Getting to Trade requires taking a scenic 1.5-hour drive through the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's located just south of the North Carolina line and northeast of Mountain City, with the closest airport being Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) in Blountville, about 70 miles away. If you really want to immerse yourself in the charm of the town, book a room at Buttermilk Acres, a pet-friendly, cozy cabin with a full kitchen and front porch with a view, located near the beautiful Watauga Lake.
There aren't any traditional hotels in Trade itself, but nearby Mountain City has a few motels and roadside inns. For more options, head 25 minutes east to Boone, North Carolina. Even though it's just across the state line, Boone offers full-service hotels, boutique stays, restaurants, and outdoor outfitters. It's the closest city with a grocery store and gear shop if you're looking to stock up or stretch your trip.
While in Trade, stop by the Todd Mercantile for specialty gifts, or head to nearby Elk Knob State Park for outdoor recreation opportunities. Boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing are all popular ways to enjoy the water near Trade. The broader Johnson County is speckled with quaint mountain towns full of museums, parks, outdoor adventure opportunities, and artsy charm. The well-known Appalachian Trail winds through the county, and famous motorcycle routes twist through its green hills. Trade may not have been on your radar before, but it is the kind of place that you'll be glad you took the time to explore.