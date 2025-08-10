Tennessee's Oldest And Easternmost Community Is A Tiny Historic Gem Rich In Appalachian Culture

In the northeastern corner of Tennessee sits a village steeped in Appalachian lore. It is the oldest community in the state, older than Tennessee itself, and, at 3,133 feet above sea level, is also the state's easternmost and highest point. (For the record, Mountain City, another hidden mountain town, is the highest incorporated city in the state, but Trade tops it in raw elevation.) The town is unincorporated, meaning it doesn't have its own local government and is instead governed by Johnson County. But while Trade is tiny, it played a towering role in Tennessee's earliest history.

Before the state was ever on a map, this quiet mountain community was a trading hub, hence the name. Referred to as "The Trade Gap," the area served as a seasonal bartering stop for the Cherokee and other tribes. It was established on part of a series of buffalo migration trails carved into the earth by the then-plentiful animals that were used by Indigenous Americans and, later, white pioneers. These paths helped shape the settlement patterns of eastern Tennessee and North Carolina, and, in the mid-1700s, white settlers arrived and turned the area into a key outpost and one of the earliest settlements in the state.

Many westward-bound pioneers stopped in Trade due to its location along major early routes. One of the most famous visitors was frontiersman Daniel Boone, an explorer known for trailblazing through the Appalachians and current-day Kentucky. Trade still carries this sense of origin today, serving as a symbol of where Tennessee began. For travelers curious about the region's history, this hidden gem is worth a visit.