Hidden In Tennessee's Mountains Is An Underrated City With Artsy Charm, A Vibrant Downtown, And Outdoor Fun
Tennessee is largely known for the live music scenes of big cities like Memphis, Knoxville, and Nashville. Unfortunately, that means many of its smaller cities and towns are often ignored by vacationers who are drawn to the attractions of the state's major metropolitan areas. Still, those who venture outside of Tennessee's big cities are likely to stumble upon some nice surprises, like this underrated city that captures the charm of its French namesake without the crowds. Or perhaps they'll wander into Johnson City, an overlooked municipality that's marked by a creative streak, a lively downtown area, and plenty of fun to be had outdoors.
Johnson City is located so far into the northeastern region of Tennessee that the closest airport is in another state – Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, which is around three hours away by car. While the city's summers can get pretty humid, they're typically not too hot, making that the best time to visit and enjoy what the it has to offer. There are a number of lodging options in Johnson City to fit all budgets; the Quality Inn Downtown is a solid cost-effective choice, the Hampton Inn Johnson City offers even more amenities, and the Carnegie Hotel is for those who want to treat themselves to a classy and luxurious hotel stay.
For such a little city, Johnson City has a lively downtown that's packed with things to do. Get a group together and head over to Downtown Axe House (previously known as Badl Axe), where you all can go axe throwing while sipping cold beers and snacking on tasty bites. You can take the whole family roller skating at the Johnson City Family Skate Center, or do date night with a comedy show at the Wallace Theatre.
Art thrives in Johnson City
Johnson City may not have the same reputation as an arts hub like New York City or San Francisco, but there's actually quite a bit there for art lovers to appreciate. Stop by the Warrior's Canvas & Veterans Art Center, where you can view and even purchase original art created by military veterans. What's great about their mission is that all profits from sales support the center's ongoing efforts to help local veterans, particularly those dealing with mental health problems brought on by serving in the military.
Ceramicist Nancy Fischman founded Fischman Gallery to not only display her work, but that of other artists living in the Northeast Tennessee area. Her gallery is also located right next to Atelier 133, which houses multiple artists' studio spaces, as well as Lazy Lady Baking Co., making it a convenient place to snack on some delicious pastries while viewing original art.
If you're an aspiring artist yourself (or you just like to dabble), Johnson City has you covered there, too. Book a class at Splatter Art and let your imagination run wild. Whether you're bringing a group, a date, or just going by yourself, there's no easier or more fun way to immerse yourself in painting than by flinging colors onto a canvas in a welcoming environment, ending with you taking home a real work of art. You can also cultivate your artistic skills in a more controlled environment, such as signing up to paint a canvas or ceramic piece at Into the Fire, or getting your friends or coworkers together for a private art party at MOMAC Studio. And if you really want to indulge your creativity in Tennessee, check out this trendy Memphis neighborhood with artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture.
Johnson City's outdoor fun
With how lively Johnson City is, it would still be nice to have a place to get away from the crowds and traffic, even for a bit. Powell Square Park is a nice little spot of nature where one can get some fresh air and get some steps in for the day. And in the Southwest corner of the city, there's Willow Springs Park, a 36-acre plot of land that features paved trails, a pond, a playground, and even a dog park (though you have to be a paid member to bring your fully vaccinated furry friend to it).
However, the city is surrounded by mountains, lakes, and an abundance of outdoor areas that are perfect for exploring. Tweetsie Trail spans 9.6 miles on what used to be the train route that connected Johnson City with Elizabethton (in fact, the name of the trail is a nod to the sound that steam whistles made). This trail winds through many interesting historic sites and endless beautiful scenery. One of the stops that you can make on this trail is Jacob's Nature Park, which features even more trails, wildlife, and gorgeous natural backdrops.
But if you want a more thrilling outdoor experience, Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park is for you. There are multiple trails for different skill levels sprawling across the park's more than 40 acres of varied landscapes, and it can even be accessed from Tweetsie Trail — and it isn't far from downtown Johnson City. There's infinitely more wilderness to traverse at Buffalo Mountain Park, which features rugged terrain, majestic forests, and countless vantage points offering panoramic views of the surrounding Washington County area. And don't forget to visit the mystical cave hidden along the Tennessee River with a memorable kayaking wildlife encounter.