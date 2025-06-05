Hidden In Tennessee's Mountains Is An Underrated City With Artsy Charm, A Vibrant Downtown, And Outdoor Fun

Tennessee is largely known for the live music scenes of big cities like Memphis, Knoxville, and Nashville. Unfortunately, that means many of its smaller cities and towns are often ignored by vacationers who are drawn to the attractions of the state's major metropolitan areas. Still, those who venture outside of Tennessee's big cities are likely to stumble upon some nice surprises, like this underrated city that captures the charm of its French namesake without the crowds. Or perhaps they'll wander into Johnson City, an overlooked municipality that's marked by a creative streak, a lively downtown area, and plenty of fun to be had outdoors.

Johnson City is located so far into the northeastern region of Tennessee that the closest airport is in another state – Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, which is around three hours away by car. While the city's summers can get pretty humid, they're typically not too hot, making that the best time to visit and enjoy what the it has to offer. There are a number of lodging options in Johnson City to fit all budgets; the Quality Inn Downtown is a solid cost-effective choice, the Hampton Inn Johnson City offers even more amenities, and the Carnegie Hotel is for those who want to treat themselves to a classy and luxurious hotel stay.

For such a little city, Johnson City has a lively downtown that's packed with things to do. Get a group together and head over to Downtown Axe House (previously known as Badl Axe), where you all can go axe throwing while sipping cold beers and snacking on tasty bites. You can take the whole family roller skating at the Johnson City Family Skate Center, or do date night with a comedy show at the Wallace Theatre.