Hidden In One Of Tennessee's Highest Valleys Is A Mountain Town Steeped In Music With Breathtaking Views
There aren't many places that do small-town America better than Tennessee. It is full of tiny communities tucked away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, hidden in forest–draped mountain gorges or surrounded by wide-open fields and clear skies. It's a great place to go for a warm welcome and an escape from the chaos of the big city, for unusual festivals, picturesque landscapes, and a slower pace of life. This homely charm is part of what makes it one of the best places to retire to in the U.S.
While many Tennessee visitors head to spots like the cozy little town of Wears Valley, deep in the Great Smoky Mountains, or Jonesborough, the oldest town in the state, one of the most charming spots in the Volunteer State is further east, nestled up against the border of North Carolina. Mountain City is the county seat of Johnson County, the highest incorporated city in the state, and the first place to see the sunrise in Tennessee. Surrounded by towering mountain peaks and deep forests, it is a place of stunning natural beauty and peaceful serenity.
Mountain City is in the northeast corner of Tennessee, close to the state lines with North Carolina and Virginia. It is a fairly remote spot, in one of the highest valleys in the state, and surrounded by the Doe Mountain Recreation Area. It is 150 miles from Knoxville, and the drive takes around two and a half hours. It is roughly the same distance from Greensboro in North Carolina. The closest regional airport is the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, around 60 miles away, while the nearest international airport is in Charlotte, around 125 miles away.
Glorious landscapes and crystal-clear lakes
Most travelers to this corner of Tennessee come here for the remarkable views and glorious landscapes, rivaling the majestic mountains and iconic natural wonders of the Cherohala Skyway. With Doe Mountain, Forge Mountain, and the Iron Mountains all easily accessible from the town, Mountain City makes a great base for outdoor activities and an adventurous vacation. The Doe Mountain Recreation Area is just outside the city, offering over 8,600 acres of pristine wilderness to explore and a wonderful network of hiking, biking, and ATV trails and routes to follow.
Nearby Watauga Lake offers a different sort of outdoor activity. This sparklingly clean reservoir is a fantastic spot to spend the day (or even overnight), with some delightful public beach areas complete with picnic facilities, campgrounds, and boat ramps. With plenty of boat rentals dotted along the north side of the lake, rowing or paddling leisurely across the calm waters is a wonderful way to enjoy the scenery. The lake also boasts some of the best fishing in the state, with great fly fishing from both the shoreline and from a boat.
If your idea of outdoor fun involves less exertion, there is plenty of more relaxed excitement to be had around Mountain City. Two of Tennessee's best wineries are located a stone's throw from town, with Villa Nove Vineyards and Watauga Lake Winery both about half an hour's drive away.
A rich tradition of music history
History and heritage are a huge part of life in Mountain City. The town and its inhabitants are fiercely proud of their history and traditions, particularly being part of the "State of Franklin," a county that tried to become its own state in the late 18th century. There is also an amazingly deep and rich tradition of music in the town, and it played a significant role in the history of traditional Appalachian music culture, as the location of the first Mountain City Fiddlers Convention, a contest which defined the musical traditions of East Tennessee.
As a result of its longstanding musical history, Mountain City is steeped in music. There are a number of great music venues with live performances throughout the year, but the best way to experience the culture is to time your visit with one of the fantastic annual festivals hosted in town. The Mountain City Sunflower Festival kicks off in July, a family-themed celebration inspired by the sunflower fields that used to grow along Highway 167 in Neva. Next up, the Long Journey Home is a wonderful exploration of the music, history, and culture of the region, which takes place at the end of August. Finally, the much-heralded and historic Mountain City Fiddlers Convention in October brings together the best fiddlers in the country to compete for the ultimate prize.