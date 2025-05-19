Hidden In One Of Tennessee's Highest Valleys Is A Mountain Town Steeped In Music With Breathtaking Views

There aren't many places that do small-town America better than Tennessee. It is full of tiny communities tucked away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, hidden in forest–draped mountain gorges or surrounded by wide-open fields and clear skies. It's a great place to go for a warm welcome and an escape from the chaos of the big city, for unusual festivals, picturesque landscapes, and a slower pace of life. This homely charm is part of what makes it one of the best places to retire to in the U.S.

While many Tennessee visitors head to spots like the cozy little town of Wears Valley, deep in the Great Smoky Mountains, or Jonesborough, the oldest town in the state, one of the most charming spots in the Volunteer State is further east, nestled up against the border of North Carolina. Mountain City is the county seat of Johnson County, the highest incorporated city in the state, and the first place to see the sunrise in Tennessee. Surrounded by towering mountain peaks and deep forests, it is a place of stunning natural beauty and peaceful serenity.

Mountain City is in the northeast corner of Tennessee, close to the state lines with North Carolina and Virginia. It is a fairly remote spot, in one of the highest valleys in the state, and surrounded by the Doe Mountain Recreation Area. It is 150 miles from Knoxville, and the drive takes around two and a half hours. It is roughly the same distance from Greensboro in North Carolina. The closest regional airport is the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, around 60 miles away, while the nearest international airport is in Charlotte, around 125 miles away.