A Breathtaking And Little-Visited Country Has Launched The World's First 'Crypto-Tourism' Scheme

Bhutan, nestled in the eastern Himalayas, sits comfortably in the record books: It's the world's most mountainous country, it was ranked one of the safest countries in the world for 2025, and, most impressively, it is the first carbon-negative nation on Earth. All of these features would be enough to make this breathtaking, adventure-filled wonderland a tourism hotspot. But it has embraced the "high-value, low-volume" model ever since it opened up to foreigners in 1974, making it one of the world's least-visited countries. Unfortunately, this admirable commitment to mindful tourism and sustainable development comes with downsides. For years, Bhutan has struggled economically and experienced a brain drain of around 9% of its 800,000-strong population. But the Asian nation is determined to change its fortunes. It's well-known for conceptualizing the visionary, holistic model of Gross National Happiness, and now it's embracing a similarly forward-thinking approach to financial growth. As of May 2025, it became the first country to launch a state-backed, nationwide "crypto-tourism" scheme — yet another record for the books.

This scheme aims to bring in those who have traditionally been excluded from the tourism economy, like small-scale and rural businesses. It will reduce the barriers these businesses have faced, including the need for card terminals (which can be expensive and may not even arrive in certain villages) and high transaction fees. It also uses the payment infrastructure that's already in place: Roughly 95% of Bhutanese vendors are familiar with and can accept mobile payments. But now, they'll be able to use the system they already know to receive income from international visitors who don't have Bhutanese bank accounts and may not be carrying cash. And it provides traveling crypto-natives with a convenient way to make purchases in a country where ATMs are scarce outside of cities and often unreliable.