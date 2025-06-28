Looking For A Worry-Free Vacation? These Countries Are Ranked The Safest In The World For 2025

When it comes to choosing a travel destination, safety is often a top priority — especially for solo travelers, families, and those exploring new parts of the world for the first time. Fortunately, there are many countries that combine low crime rates, political stability, and a tourist-friendly environment, making them ideal for a worry-free getaway. According to a recent survey by British company HelloSafe, these countries stand out as the safest in the world, offering not only peace of mind but also plenty of charm, beauty, and adventure.

From exploring Iceland's glacial landscapes to visiting Bhutan's quiet monasteries, an unforgettable vacation doesn't have to mean compromising any safety. The survey analyzes countries with 35 different criteria (from natural disasters to violence and involvement in armed conflict). We also utilized other resources, such as the Global Peace Index and perspectives from travelers, for additional insight. Of course, safety can be a nuanced topic that varies for different groups, and even in the safest places, it's still important to stay alert, respect local customs, and take basic precautions. Overall, these countries prove that you can see the world and feel safe while doing so in 2025.