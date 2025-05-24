Leave The Crowds Behind By Traveling To Some Of The World's Least-Visited Countries

Most travelers flock to the same well-trodden destinations in the hope that they still offer the same idyllic experiences they once did. Sadly, mass tourism has changed many places that were considered exotic and off the beaten track, but there are still some countries that rarely pop up on the average traveler's itinerary. Some of them are war-torn or have questionable human rights issues that understandably deter even the most hardened traveler. However, others are overlooked because they are remote and hard to reach, while some come with high costs that price many out of a visit.

For those who do make the effort, exploring some of the planet's least-visited countries rewards adventurers with the chance to see them without the lens of mass tourism. They probably won't have the five-star hotels or gift shops that are ubiquitous in tourist hotspots, and they may not even have the tacky souvenir stands or conveyor-belt excursions, but what they may well have are empty coastlines, rugged peaks, jungle villages, and traditions that haven't been diluted for the sake of tourism. If you bring a healthy dose of patience, pack light, and don't expect perfection, these places will stay with you long after you've returned home. Whether taking in the salt-crusted lakes of Djibouti or experiencing the whale-filled bays of Tonga, these are the least-visited countries in the world that we think are well worth the adventure.