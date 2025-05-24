Leave The Crowds Behind By Traveling To Some Of The World's Least-Visited Countries
Most travelers flock to the same well-trodden destinations in the hope that they still offer the same idyllic experiences they once did. Sadly, mass tourism has changed many places that were considered exotic and off the beaten track, but there are still some countries that rarely pop up on the average traveler's itinerary. Some of them are war-torn or have questionable human rights issues that understandably deter even the most hardened traveler. However, others are overlooked because they are remote and hard to reach, while some come with high costs that price many out of a visit.
For those who do make the effort, exploring some of the planet's least-visited countries rewards adventurers with the chance to see them without the lens of mass tourism. They probably won't have the five-star hotels or gift shops that are ubiquitous in tourist hotspots, and they may not even have the tacky souvenir stands or conveyor-belt excursions, but what they may well have are empty coastlines, rugged peaks, jungle villages, and traditions that haven't been diluted for the sake of tourism. If you bring a healthy dose of patience, pack light, and don't expect perfection, these places will stay with you long after you've returned home. Whether taking in the salt-crusted lakes of Djibouti or experiencing the whale-filled bays of Tonga, these are the least-visited countries in the world that we think are well worth the adventure.
Kiribati
In 2022, Kiribati (pronounced keer-ih-bas) received just 2,000 international visitors, an extremely low number for a hidden tropical paradise of turquoise lagoons and vibrant culture. The country is made up of 33 coral atolls scattered across the Pacific, and it can be quite cumbersome to visit. For those who make it, a raw, unfiltered island experience awaits, one far removed from the upscale resorts of its better-known "neighbors" Fiji, Tahiti, and Bora Bora.
Flights to Tarawa and Kiritimati (Christmas Island) operate from Fiji and Hawaii, respectively. Schedules are limited, and connections require patience. Exploring the outer islands takes even more perseverance. Kanton Island is only accessible by private charter, and while domestic flights link the Gilbert and Line Islands, the only way to travel to many of the other outer islands is by boat, and these trips can only be arranged from South Tarawa. In terms of accommodation, there are a few hotels. They are mostly located on Tarawa, Kiritimati, and Abemama, and they tend to be simple affairs. Inexpensive guesthouses are available on the outer islands, but again, temper any expectations of luxury.
If you can handle the basic lodgings, there is plenty to keep you occupied during your visit. Among the attractions, you'll find World War II relics on Tarawa, which include abandoned tanks, artillery guns, and bunkers. You'll also get the chance to enjoy traditional dancing and visit the Kiribati National Museum. Kiritimati is a world-class destination for fly fishing and snorkeling, and Kanton offers excellent scuba diving. Travelers are encouraged to travel ethically by minimizing waste, supporting local businesses, and respecting conservation zones, especially when rising sea levels threaten the future of many islands.
Tuvalu
In 2023, just 3,136 visitors made it to this remote Pacific nation, meaning it ranks highly as one of the least-visited countries on the planet. Tuvalu is made up of nine low-lying islands, sits somewhere between Australia and Hawaii, and is a tropical paradise, much like a mini-Fiji. It's made up of sandy atolls, warm lagoons, and colorful reefs, and it's all untouched by resort chains. If that description makes you wonder why hardly anyone visits, it's simply because getting there is an absolute mission.
Tuvalu is only reachable by air via Fiji, and flights are infrequent and require early bookings. With limited flights and long layovers, travel costs can soon stack up. If you decide to take the plunge, note that there are no ATMs in the country, so bring cash (Tuvalu uses the Australian dollar). Most visitors get a 30-day visa on arrival and usually base themselves in the capital, Funafuti. You'll find mostly family-run guesthouses and no-frills lodges, but there is one hotel — the Funafuti Lagoon Hotel, where you can enjoy spectacular sunsets and views of the lagoon.
Directly across the water, you'll find the Funafuti Conservation Area. This protected marine zone is full of turtles, coral gardens, and nesting seabirds. But there are no dive shops, and boats run on patchy schedules. When exploring the rest of the country, you can expect home-cooked fish dinners, invitations to church, and maybe even a Polynesian dance performance if you're lucky. Travelers should dress modestly, learn and respect local village customs, and come with patience, flexibility, and cultural respect.
Solomon Islands
If it's beachy seclusion without the glitz and glamour you seek, the Solomon Islands is another to offer travelers isolation in paradise. Given that just 25,996 visitors arrived in 2023, it's clearly one of the South Pacific's best-kept secrets. Australians make up the bulk of international arrivals, but if you're outside Brisbane, you'll need to make a bit of effort to get there. Fiji, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea are the only other places to offer direct flights, and if you're coming from anywhere else, expect long layovers and awkward connections.
Most travelers fly into Honiara, the capital of Guadalcanal, and from there, getting around isn't exactly a walk in the park. While Solomon Airlines does fly to 20 domestic destinations, the small planes have a tight baggage allowance (maximum 16 kg), so boat transfers are often the go-to choice for the outer islands. Roads offer a mixed bag of conditions ranging from fully paved to pothole-ridden. Minibuses ply the good routes, but where they don't run, locals hop on the back of trucks.
Accommodation also runs the gamut. You can stay in anything from rustic beach lodges to boutique-style resorts, but don't expect towering hotels or global chains. The overwater bungalows of Gizo tend to attract scuba divers looking to explore World War II wrecks and coral reefs. Hikers, beach lovers, and culture vultures are drawn to Papatura Island. But no matter where you land in the Solomon Islands, tourism is small-scale. It pays to travel light, ensure you spend locally, and show respect when visiting villages.
Tonga
Tonga is the perfect addition to any bucket list, and if you've ever wanted to swim with giants, this is where to do it. From July to October every year, humpback whales ply these warm Pacific waters, and Tonga is one of the few countries where you can legally swim with these impressive beasts. You would think that alone would tempt millions of visitors to the country, but in 2023, Tonga welcomed just 55,749 international tourists. This number is confusingly small when you consider the epic scenery, abundant wildlife, and fascinating culture on offer. However, unless you're in New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Samoa, or American Samoa, getting there isn't quick, and numerous connecting flights can be required.
Most visitors land at Fua'amotu International Airport on Tongatapu, the main island. From there, it takes some coordination to get around. Inter-island ferries connect the main groups, but some routes can take up to 24 hours to travel. Domestic flights are quicker, but they are often delayed. However, accommodation options are varied. You can find beachfront resorts with infinity pools, eco-lodges tucked into rainforests, or simple guesthouses that give you a proper taste of Tongan life. Prices vary considerably, but even the flashy resorts lean more toward the relaxed than the ritzy.
Swimming with humpbacks isn't the only thing on offer. There's cave swimming, island-hopping, and blowholes shooting high up into the air. Capital and largest city Nuku'alofa gives you markets, street food, and bars. In the stillness of Ha'apai, you can wander empty beaches for hours, while the rainforest meets the ocean on the rugged cliffs of 'Eua.
Palau
Palau may well be one of the most spectacular destinations you've never even heard of, and the list of things to do in this island nation borders on the absurd. There's Jellyfish Lake, for one, which may even be worth the trip alone. Here, you can swim among millions of harmless golden jellies. It's part of the Rock Islands, a collection of several hundred limestone islands that are home to hidden coves and uninhabited beaches. There are also kayaking routes and world-class dive sites with an extraordinary range of marine life. Around the nation's largest city, Koror, there is some fascinating World War II wreck diving, while Peleliu has battlefield relics on land. You'll find the beautiful Ngardmau Waterfall in the north of Babeldaob Island, while jungle hikes and hidden beaches are found throughout this 340-island archipelago.
It's staggering to think that Palau only managed to attract 56,184 visitors in 2024. It's not even that tricky a place to get to. Flights arrive from hubs like Taipei, Manila, Singapore, and Guam. Once you arrive, getting around isn't that tricky, either. Flights link Koror with outer islands like Peleliu and Angaur, or there are limited ferries if you've got time to spare. Within Koror, public buses and taxis are common, but many visitors rent a car to explore independently. Just keep in mind that the roads are narrow and winding. Palau even uses the U.S. dollar, a massive convenience for American travelers, and nearly all visitors get a visa on arrival for 30 days. You'll have to sign the Palau Pledge, a conservation oath stamped into your passport, and a $100 environmental fee is usually included in your airline ticket.
Sierra Leone
The West African country of Sierra Leone doesn't show up on many travel radars, but that's just another thing that makes a trip there so special. In 2023, only 69,000 visitors arrived, and they were likely left scratching their heads as to why there were so few of them. The beaches along the Freetown Peninsula rival anything else in West Africa, including the popular tourist hotspot of The Gambia, with River Number Two Beach, Tokeh, and Bureh Beach topping the list for white sand, calm water, and weekend buzz.
But it's not all about beach time. Just outside Freetown is the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, where over 100 rescued chimps live in forested hills. You can also head into the Western Area National Park for jungle hikes, where you'll catch sight of rare birds while trekking through forest that still feels properly wild. The remote Turtle Islands offer crystal-clear waters, colorful coral, and the isolation that many travelers desire, while Bunce Island is a former British fort where you'll confront the brutal history of the transatlantic slave trade.
In Freetown, you'll get around in a type of tuk-tuk called a keke. They're ubiquitous and cost next to nothing. For longer trips, you'll need a driver, which will cost around $75 to $150 a day. But the roads are rough, the ferries are unreliable, and the infrastructure isn't great, so take your time and don't expect things to run on schedule. Accommodation ranges from basic beach lodges to high-end hotels in Freetown. Prices don't always match expectations, and outages are common even in the upscale places. However, it's all part of the experience when traveling to one of the world's least-visited countries.
Timor-Leste
Probably the most "unpackaged" destination in Southeast Asia is Timor-Leste, aka East Timor. With around 80,000 arrivals in 2024, the country is still very far off tourist radars and is pretty much as real as it gets. Anyone who has the patience to go there has plenty awaiting their arrival. Direct flights into the capital, Dili, are via Darwin in Australia, Bali, or Singapore, but connections through these places don't always go smoothly.
When exploring the country from Dili, you'll likely be best off hiring a 4WD with a driver to handle the roads, which are mostly narrow, steep, and badly maintained. Dili has a few decent hotels and beachside lodges, but most accommodation across the country is simple and locally run. You may well find yourself sleeping in a bamboo hut with a mosquito net, but it will likely have views to rival those of any upscale resort.
Many travelers make their way to Atauro Island, the country's standout destination. It's an untouched ecotourism gem with white sugar-sand beaches, and you can reach it by public ferry from Dili, which takes around three hours, or take the fast boat for a 90-minute dash. Once there, transport is local — think tuk-tuks, boats, or a ride in the back of a truck. Most visitors are entitled to a 30-day visa on arrival. Just bear in mind that infrastructure is limited, medical care isn't great, and some areas require extra caution, but these are the trade-offs when visiting somewhere off the beaten track.
Liechtenstein
Tucked snugly between Switzerland and Austria is the 62-square-mile-small country of Liechtenstein. The 116,760 visitors it welcomed in 2023 may seem minute, but it's the country's highest number on record. That said, it remains unthought of by most travelers, especially those outside Europe. There's no airport there, and you'll likely be coming in overland from Zurich, which is about 90 minutes away by car or train. Most visitors head into Vaduz, one of the world's smallest capitals. There, you'll get castle views, a quick dose of history at the National Museum, and a stroll through a capital that feels more like a mountain village than a city.
Outdoor types tend to make a beeline for Malbun, the only ski resort in Liechtenstein and an excellent hiking base in the non-winter months. Then there's Triesenberg and Balzers for more mountain views, historic churches, and more castles. Accommodation is mostly small-scale, think guesthouses, alpine inns, and the odd boutique hotel. You won't find any international chains here, but you will get stunning scenery and friendly local hospitality. Liechtenstein certainly doesn't try to show off in any way, but if you're into alpine landscapes, fairytale castles, or just saying you've traveled somewhere most people haven't, it's a highly satisfying visit.
Djibouti
Djibouti might be small, but its landscapes are anything but. Here, salt flats, lava fields, and coral reefs are all reachable by road with a bit of planning. You'll find whale sharks in the Gulf of Tadjoura between October and January and surreal sights like Lake Assal, a deep-blue lake with a blinding-white salt-crust shore that also happens to be the lowest point in Africa. Then there's the otherworldly Lake Abbe, with its steam vents, striking-pink flamingos, and eerie limestone spires.
However, there's not a lot in the way of tourist infrastructure in Djibouti. Flights usually involve multiple layovers unless you're already nearby. Inside the capital, Djibouti City, taxis are not metered, and rates should be agreed upon upfront. Ferries do run between Djibouti City and Tadjoura or the transit town of Obock, but outside the capital, infrastructure thins out fast. Long trips should be undertaken during the day with a driver who knows the terrain because conditions can be unpredictable.
Accommodation options depend on where you are. There are business-style hotels in the city, but rural areas lean toward simple pensions or guesthouses with patchy facilities. You'll also need to follow local etiquette and skip the selfies — photography can cause offense, especially around people or government buildings. Djibouti doesn't quite roll out the red carpet, and that's maybe why only 142,551 people visited in 2023. That said, if you come with honest curiosity and don't mind ditching the creature comforts, you'll get to experience one of the most striking, untouched landscapes in all of East Africa.
Bhutan
Cut off from the modern world for decades, Bhutan is a pristine, peak-filled wonderland for any adventure lover. It's a country where forested Himalayan mountains dramatically impose themselves across the landscape, and prayer flags flick in the wind above cliffside temples. Ancient traditions and dramatic silence add to the magical experience, yet even with all that going for it, Bhutan only welcomed 145,065 visitors in 2024. The primary reason for the lack of international arrivals is the country's mandatory Sustainable Development Fee (SDF). For long enough, budget travelers squirmed at the $200 per day charge. However, in September 2023, this fee was halved to $100, although this is still enough to discourage many frugal travelers.
Getting there also requires a little effort. There are no long-haul direct flights, so most visitors connect through Bangkok, Delhi, or Kathmandu. Once you're in, the travel experience is tightly controlled. A $40 visa is mandatory on top of the SDF and must be arranged in advance, along with a government-licensed guide if you are to travel beyond Thimphu and Paro. However, even with these inconveniences, a trip to Bhutan is extraordinary. Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery majestically clings to the cliffs above Paro Valley like something out of a dream, while Thimphu and Punakha blend tradition and modernity in strange yet charming ways.
There are the majestic Himalayan hikes, colorful high-altitude festivals, and wide, terraced valleys where yak herders wave from hillsides. Culturally, Bhutan takes itself very seriously. Visitors are expected to dress modestly, behave respectfully, and adapt to the local pace of life. Travelers should also be aware that altitude sickness can be a real problem. So, take it slow, and let Bhutan open up its full character of quiet magic to you in its own time.
Methodology
To compile this collection, we took a list of countries that likely had smaller visitor numbers than tourist hotspots, like the United States, France, Spain, and the rest. We then removed all that had a Level 3 or 4 U.S. travel advisory warning. With the countries left, we sourced the latest tourist arrival figures available and then selected the countries we thought offered the most interesting experiences for travelers.