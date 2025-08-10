The English Countryside's Underrated Stonehenge Gateway Features Medieval Villages And Fairytale Trails

There are certain mysterious places around the globe that leave more questions than answers. Machu Picchu in Peru, Easter Island, the Bermuda Triangle, the Great Pyramids, and, perhaps the most famous of all, Stonehenge. This stone circle made from larger-than-life monoliths has baffled locals, tourists, historians, and scientists for centuries, and remains one of England's must-see sites.

As Stonehenge itself is roped off for preservation reasons, it's a quick visit. Some even say the monument, despite being shrouded in mystery, is one of the world's most disappointing attractions. Perhaps that's because many stop for a day trip and then head back to London, forgetting to delve more into the history of Stonehenge and its surrounding English countryside gems, including one of Stonehenge's gateways, the cathedral city of Salisbury.

Salisbury is ensconced in the idyllic county of Wiltshire, surrounded by quintessential English countryside, full of walking paths, sleepy but beautiful villages, and iconic sights. As it's an easy 1.5-hour train ride from London, Salisbury continues to draw plenty of tourists set on discovering the mysteries of Stonehenge, the misty countryside, the historic cathedral, or the lost-in-time villages.