Hidden In One Of Oregon's Smallest Cities Is An Abandoned Mining Town With Ample Outdoor Activities

Oregon has more than its fair share of ghost towns. From once-thriving gold rush boom towns like Cornucopia to previously-abandoned towns that have reborn like Shaniko, the state is haunted by about 200 of them. But while many of these towns remain vacant without a single resident, Granite is a particularly unique ghost town that boasts a pint-sized population despite years of sitting almost entirely empty.

Located about 60 miles west of Baker City — a small Oregon city surrounded by mountains, canyons, and outdoor adventure — Granite sits quietly in the northeastern corner of the state. Steadily crumbling 19th-century buildings line the main road, providing a window into the town's once-bustling past, and a lone cemetery dotted with faded headstones memorializes its former residents. Meanwhile, a modest collection of newer homes with lonely trucks parked out front signal the existence of the town's current inhabitants.

Surrounded by a wonderland of natural beauty, Granite makes a delightfully unique starting point for outdoor adventures in the area. So, whether you're on a ghost town hunt, seeking Oregon recreation, or all of the above, Granite is an ideal destination for a glimpse into the state's past.