One Of America's Best Destinations For Solo Female Travelers Is A Southern Gem Of Friendly Vibes And Unique Bites

As crucial as it is to figure out how to keep yourself safe as a solo female traveler, it's also important to uncover activities that align with your interests. When seeking things to do in Austin, one absolute must is to explore the local art scene. From approachable street art, open-air markets, and cultural institutions like The Contemporary Austin and the Mexic-Arte Museum to live concerts and festivals like Austin City Limits and South by Southwest, there are always creative vibes in the air here.

A diverse culinary scene draws foodies to Austin, with Tex-Mex, Southern comfort food, slow-smoked barbecue, and food trucks offering varied cuisines. A lively bar culture abounds downtown on Sixth Street, in the bungalows on Rainey Street, or in eclectic lounges in East Austin. Relive the past with a visit to the Texas Capitol building, the LBJ Presidential Library, the Neill-Cochran House Museum, or The Driskill, a hotel that opened in the 1880s.

With near year-round sunshine, outdoor activities are also a hit in this region, and you don't even have to leave town to find natural beauty. Kayak on Lady Bird Lake, center yourself with yoga sessions in Zilker Park, swim at the spring-fed Barton Springs Pool, enjoy birdwatching at Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, float down the Guadalupe River, or hike Mount Bonnell for sweeping views of the area. And while you're in the region, head directly west of Austin to the Highland Lakes, a wildly popular, scenic, and spectacular lake region full of cozy lodgings for a quick weekend getaway during your visit.