One Of America's Best Destinations For Solo Female Travelers Is A Southern Gem Of Friendly Vibes And Unique Bites
Feeling safe and welcome isn't a guarantee for most solo travelers, especially women. Therefore, it's important to choose a destination that offers solo-friendly activities, such as guided tours, culinary events, or cultural attractions, while also making it easy for visitors to stay out of harm's way, afford accommodations on their own, and feel comfortable throughout their stay. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Austin, Texas, is the best U.S. destination for solo female travelers, with the luxury travel magazine citing friendly residents, a variety of attractions, and an easy-to-navigate layout as major reasons why the vibrant city never feels compromising or overwhelming.
Best known for its music venues and dive bars, rich dining scene, unique shops and markets, and ample outdoor spaces waiting to be explored — plus an inviting ambiance and inclusive community — Austin is filled with character, making it an ideal place for travelers with any and all interests. Think live performances, funky food trucks, refreshing swimming holes, and colorful murals scattered all over town. On top of that, it's an ideal vacation spot for film lovers who aren't interested in overrated and overcrowded Hollywood.
What makes Austin safe for female travelers?
Those looking for safe U.S. cities need look no further than Austin to discover a place that has a low crime rate and provides comfort for all, yet is still full of character. Austin is located in central Texas, roughly 80 miles northeast of San Antonio, and doubles as the state's capital city. The town is smack dab in the middle of the Southern part of the country, making it easy to road trip there from practically any other destination in the United States. Alternatively, visitors can also fly right into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to start exploring.
Before planning your itinerary, do some research on the destination to find out how to protect yourself, and take these safety tips for women traveling solo into consideration. Austin is particularly desirable for solo female travelers because of precautions taken by the city itself, including round-the-clock public transit and Uber/Lyft, so travelers don't have to wander the streets on late nights out, and a stronger police presence in downtown areas this year. Pair that with walkable neighborhoods with well-lit streets, an inclusive culture, and friendly locals, and you'll find that this beloved city's reputation holds true. Engage with the residents to ask questions, discover new recommendations, or create community during your visit.
Things to do in Austin, Texas
As crucial as it is to figure out how to keep yourself safe as a solo female traveler, it's also important to uncover activities that align with your interests. When seeking things to do in Austin, one absolute must is to explore the local art scene. From approachable street art, open-air markets, and cultural institutions like The Contemporary Austin and the Mexic-Arte Museum to live concerts and festivals like Austin City Limits and South by Southwest, there are always creative vibes in the air here.
A diverse culinary scene draws foodies to Austin, with Tex-Mex, Southern comfort food, slow-smoked barbecue, and food trucks offering varied cuisines. A lively bar culture abounds downtown on Sixth Street, in the bungalows on Rainey Street, or in eclectic lounges in East Austin. Relive the past with a visit to the Texas Capitol building, the LBJ Presidential Library, the Neill-Cochran House Museum, or The Driskill, a hotel that opened in the 1880s.
With near year-round sunshine, outdoor activities are also a hit in this region, and you don't even have to leave town to find natural beauty. Kayak on Lady Bird Lake, center yourself with yoga sessions in Zilker Park, swim at the spring-fed Barton Springs Pool, enjoy birdwatching at Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, float down the Guadalupe River, or hike Mount Bonnell for sweeping views of the area. And while you're in the region, head directly west of Austin to the Highland Lakes, a wildly popular, scenic, and spectacular lake region full of cozy lodgings for a quick weekend getaway during your visit.