Dreaming Of A Beach Vacation? These 2 European Countries Have The World's Cleanest Coastal Waters In 2025

Already planning your next beach getaway? Of course you are! But instead of braving the sargassum-packed beaches of Cancun or fighting through hordes of tourists in a southern Spain hotspot, why not try somewhere more under the radar? A new report by the European Environment Agency has pinned two lesser-known countries in the limelight, naming their coastal waters the cleanest in Europe. With Croatia — the wildly underrated country with the cleanest water in Europe in 2023 — slipping a few spots this year, it's time to hit nearby Slovenia and the Baltic country of Lithuania.

The report centered on bathing water quality across all EU member states along with Albania and Switzerland, measuring both inland and coastal water sources. While Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Greece grabbed the top three rankings overall, it was the surprising tie between Lithuania and Slovenia for cleanest coastal waters that thrust the two countries into the vacation limelight. In fact, they both came out with a rating of 100% for their coastal bathing spots, making them more than worthy of consideration for your next beach vacation.

Keep in mind that the test sample size for both countries is lower than many others. Slovenia only had 21 coastal areas tested, while Lithuania was limited to just 16. Greece, on the other hand, which came sixth with an impressive 97% rating, had 1,728 bodies of water included in the report. But that shouldn't matter. There are epic and clean beaches in each of these wonderful countries, and you get bragging rights for being the cool traveler who visits off-the-beaten-track destinations compared to your friends.