Louisiana's Largest River Swamp Hides A State Park With Miles Of Waterways And Trails Brimming With Wildlife
Every day, more and more natural features across the U.S. (such as land and ecosystems) are lost despite efforts to preserve them. In Louisiana, one of the last of the great river swamps, and the largest still remaining, is the Atchafalaya Basin. It's well worth a visit to see one of Louisiana's most amazing natural features. With over 860,000 acres to its name, it's not easy to know where to go during your adventure; here are a few great places to start, including a state park that offers plenty of chances to explore both water and land.
Lake Fausse Pointe State Park makes up a large area. It encompasses 6,000 acres of America's largest swamp, which is a diverse southern gem and a total paradise for wildlife lovers, and this particular part of the basin is far from a disappointment. Inside the park, you'll find a cypress swamp, old-growth oaks, and hardwood forests throughout.
Despite having so many features, it isn't an expensive park to visit. It only costs $3 for a day pass to Lake Fausse Pointe. Once inside, there are three main trails to explore. The first, A, is less than a mile long, perfect for a short trip that still provides a chance to see animals and some of the swamp. B is 1.6 miles and is a great way to catch the sunset and see birds flying above the waters. Meanwhile, Trail C is 3.3 miles and is the way to get to many of the primitive camping sites. Keep in mind, the trails are often wet, so it's a good idea to pack the right shoes for the walk before heading into Lake Fausse Pointe Park.
What else to find in Lake Fausse Pointe
Though this swampy area can appeal to any outdoor adventurer, those who like getting on the water may enjoy it the most. There are almost unlimited places to boat, kayak, or fish in Lake Fausse Pointe Park. It's also a great destination for birders. The park tends to be very quiet, separated from the hustle and bustle of life, which makes it the perfect spot to catch sight of and hear birds that make the swamp their home.
There is a 7-mile long canoe trail if you want to explore the park from the water. Always be alert when hiking or exploring the area. There is a lot of beauty, but it's also a wild swamp, and you'll encounter all sorts of wildlife, including snakes, alligators, and mosquitoes, so come prepared with bug spray and your full attention. But don't be scared — there are dozens of amazing animals and plants in the park to see as well. In Lake Fausse, you'll also find an open space with pavilions where children can run around and play. On occasion, the park also hosts several events for kids, including birdhouse painting.
If you're not ready to go home at the end of the day, look at Lake Fausse's camping options. There are several places to camp, including a variety of standard campsites, backcountry spots, and canoe camping areas. They cost anywhere between $9 to $50 a night. However, because it's a part of the National Park Service, if you have an America the Beautiful pass, you can get up to half off of a campsite. There are also a few cabins right on the water if you want something a little more luxurious.
What else to do around Lake Fausse Pointe
Another exciting opportunity in the area is the chance to look at a few of the historic sites, such as those found in St. Martinville, where there are old buildings and structures dating back to the 1700s. This town is only around 20 miles away from the park, and is one of the closest nearby towns. It's also Louisiana's underrated "Petit Paris" and a charming destination full of culture, history, and Bayou charm. It's a good place to go and get a meal after exploring Lake Fausse Pointe State Park. Enjoy local Cajun cuisine at The St. John Restaurant, especially frog legs, shrimp, and crayfish.
New Iberia is about the same distance away as St. Martinville, and they have a few more dining options, as well as a few historic homes to tour, such as the Shadows on the Teche. Another fun spot to visit is the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, which has been home to a diverse group of people throughout history.
Lake Fausse Pointe State Park is also not all that far from Lafayette, about an hour's drive away. This underrated Louisiana town with New Orleans vibes is the perfect place to experience Cajun culture in the state. There's a lot to do there as well. The city is filled with museums and historical tours on which you can learn more about the history, area, and nature nearby. There are three "downtown" areas to enjoy called Chauncey Village, Wabash Riverfront, and Arts and Market, and all offer their own takes on historical sites, beautiful views, stores, and exciting activities.