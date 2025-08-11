Louisiana's Largest River Swamp Hides A State Park With Miles Of Waterways And Trails Brimming With Wildlife

Every day, more and more natural features across the U.S. (such as land and ecosystems) are lost despite efforts to preserve them. In Louisiana, one of the last of the great river swamps, and the largest still remaining, is the Atchafalaya Basin. It's well worth a visit to see one of Louisiana's most amazing natural features. With over 860,000 acres to its name, it's not easy to know where to go during your adventure; here are a few great places to start, including a state park that offers plenty of chances to explore both water and land.

Lake Fausse Pointe State Park makes up a large area. It encompasses 6,000 acres of America's largest swamp, which is a diverse southern gem and a total paradise for wildlife lovers, and this particular part of the basin is far from a disappointment. Inside the park, you'll find a cypress swamp, old-growth oaks, and hardwood forests throughout.

Despite having so many features, it isn't an expensive park to visit. It only costs $3 for a day pass to Lake Fausse Pointe. Once inside, there are three main trails to explore. The first, A, is less than a mile long, perfect for a short trip that still provides a chance to see animals and some of the swamp. B is 1.6 miles and is a great way to catch the sunset and see birds flying above the waters. Meanwhile, Trail C is 3.3 miles and is the way to get to many of the primitive camping sites. Keep in mind, the trails are often wet, so it's a good idea to pack the right shoes for the walk before heading into Lake Fausse Pointe Park.