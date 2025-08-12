Connecticut's Under-The-Radar College Town Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Waterfalls And Scenic Vistas

From the "top beach town" in the state to this vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire mountains, Connecticut is full of charming New England locales. When you're visiting the Constitution State, don't miss the under-the-radar college town of Hamden, Connecticut, an underrated gem filled with waterfalls and scenic vistas. Nicknamed "the Land of the Sleeping Giant" thanks to nearby mountaintops that look like the profile of exactly that — a sleeping giant — Hamden is a nature lover's dream. It's home to Sleeping Giant State Park, which is full of forests, cliffs, caves, and miles of hiking trails with stunning views. Several other state parks complete your outdoorsy itinerary, and you can finish your trip by visiting a local ice cream shop or restaurant (or both).

Located about 10 miles from New Haven and about 25 miles from Bridgeport, Hamden has a population of over 60,000 and is home to Quinnipiac University. If you're visiting Hamden, you'll likely need a car, although the city does have local bus service provided by CT Transit. If you're visiting from farther away, Connecticut's largest airport, Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, is about 50 miles from Hamden, and New York City is about 90 miles away, too, with train and bus options to and from. There are a few hotels in town, including the popular Residence Inn and a boutique hotel called The Carriage House, but you'll find more options in nearby New Haven.