One Of Europe's Most Jaw-Dropping Alpine Parks Is Packed With Glaciers, Waterfalls, And Wildlife
A vivid collection of extremes defines Hohe Tauern National Park. At a little over 716,000 square miles (1,856 square kilometers), it's the Alpine region's largest nature reserve as well as one of the biggest in Europe, and the 12,461-foot Grossglockner, Austria's tallest mountain, dominates its stunning topography along with hundreds more peaks that break the 9,800-foot (3,000 meter) mark. Inside the park, wandering along mountain trails and through stunning woodlands are thousands of Alpine plant and animal species, and an impressive collection of thematic nature trails that tread alongside ferocious glacial streams, through charming Alpine villages with glacier views, and to a vast collection of waterfalls, including the famous Krimml Waterfalls, one of Europe's tallest waterfalls.
The Tauern National Park straddles the Austrian provinces of Tyrol, Salzburgerland, and Carinthia, so entry points are numerous. But one of the best ways to experience the park is via a guided exploration with a local ranger or mountain guide. These tours encompass various themes, including wilderness tours, and for those looking for a challenge, hikes to the summit of the mighty Grossglockner.
If you're arriving by public transport, then a popular option is to travel to Mallnitz (often called the gateway to the Hohe Tauern) in Carinthia, which you can reach by direct train in around one hour and 40 minutes from Salzburg, a stunning Austrian city home to one of Europe's most offbeat attractions. The major airport here is Carinthia Airport Klagenfurt in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, a cozy and affordable lakeside Austrian city. From there, you can easily hire a car to freely explore the Hohe Tauern, or complete the journey via transfer or public transport.
A Waterfall with surprising health benefits
Set just above Krimml village in Salzburgerland, the Krimml Waterfalls, one of Europe's tallest cascades at around 1,247 (380 meters), plunge in three dramatic tiers to a verdant valley. To explore it, head to the walking trail that snakes around the waterfall in hairpin bends from the lower falls to the upper observation platforms. Along the path, dedicated viewing points offer ever-widening perspectives of the water gushing over wild mountain walls, with moss clinging to rocks and ferns lending a fairytale-like ambience to the trail. The entire path can be completed in around one hour and 15 minutes. Intriguingly, many people visit Krimml Falls to indulge in its fine, ion-rich spray, often said to aid respiratory health conditions such as asthma and seasonal allergies, a claim that's been verified to some extent by research conducted by the Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg (PMU).
Just a bit off the beaten path, and a wild path at that, the Rieken Waterfall, located close to Oberkolbnitz in Carinthia, sits in a lush, forested gorge. Accessible via a rugged and sometimes difficult track through dense forests. But the view of the cascading waterfall plunging into a pool, framed by mossy rocks and the sharktooth peak of Grübelwand piercing the sky in the background, makes the effort more than worthwhile.
Another to look out for is the stunning, thin, glassy fall nestled in the Zopfenz Valley, the Jungfernsprung Waterfall. This waterfall plummets vertically at first, against an exposed cliff face, before flowing into a stream flanked by greenery. You'll reach it via the short Jungfernsprung Water Miracle Trail near Heiligenblut.
Hikes, wildlife, and beer in the Hohe Tauern National Park
Hikers are exceptionally well served in Hohe Tauern, with its diverse network of over 680 miles (1,100 kilometers) of hiking trails crisscrossing the impossibly pretty scenery, ascending mountains, and providing exquisite views of lakes and glaciers. As well as the typical scenic hikes, walks in the park include an educational collection of themed trails. The nature hikes are a highlight, leading walkers through primeval forests in Ammererhof and to the exceptional glittering waters of Seebachsee, a turquoise lake with an amphitheater of snow-capped mountain peaks framing much of its shore.
A favorite Hohe Tauern hike is the ascent to Zittauer Hütte, a moderately challenging trail that begins in a shaded forest, passing the scenic Leitenkammerklamm gorge, before opening into the picturesque Wildgerlostal valley. A steep final section leads hikers to the last stretch towards the Zittauer Hütte, a tranquil and remote mountain restaurant serving Austrian staples such as schnitzel, kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup), and gipfelbier, which isn't a specific type of beer, but rather a colloquial term for the beer you enjoy when you finally reach a mountain's summit.
Perhaps Hohe Tauern's most magical feature is its biodiversity. Expect to spot marmots, Alpine ibex, chamois, golden eagles, griffon vultures, and, if you're lucky, incredible bearded vultures with their 9.5-foot (2.9-meter) wingspan, soaring above flower-studded meadows and ancient forests. Afterwards, consider exploring more of Austria's exceptional nature with a trip to the majestic Grüner See.