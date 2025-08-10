One Of Europe's Most Jaw-Dropping Alpine Parks Is Packed With Glaciers, Waterfalls, And Wildlife

A vivid collection of extremes defines Hohe Tauern National Park. At a little over 716,000 square miles (1,856 square kilometers), it's the Alpine region's largest nature reserve as well as one of the biggest in Europe, and the 12,461-foot Grossglockner, Austria's tallest mountain, dominates its stunning topography along with hundreds more peaks that break the 9,800-foot (3,000 meter) mark. Inside the park, wandering along mountain trails and through stunning woodlands are thousands of Alpine plant and animal species, and an impressive collection of thematic nature trails that tread alongside ferocious glacial streams, through charming Alpine villages with glacier views, and to a vast collection of waterfalls, including the famous Krimml Waterfalls, one of Europe's tallest waterfalls.

The Tauern National Park straddles the Austrian provinces of Tyrol, Salzburgerland, and Carinthia, so entry points are numerous. But one of the best ways to experience the park is via a guided exploration with a local ranger or mountain guide. These tours encompass various themes, including wilderness tours, and for those looking for a challenge, hikes to the summit of the mighty Grossglockner.

If you're arriving by public transport, then a popular option is to travel to Mallnitz (often called the gateway to the Hohe Tauern) in Carinthia, which you can reach by direct train in around one hour and 40 minutes from Salzburg, a stunning Austrian city home to one of Europe's most offbeat attractions. The major airport here is Carinthia Airport Klagenfurt in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, a cozy and affordable lakeside Austrian city. From there, you can easily hire a car to freely explore the Hohe Tauern, or complete the journey via transfer or public transport.