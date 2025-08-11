Vermont's Historic National Park Is A Conservation Haven With Magical Forests And Miles Of Loop Trails

Just outside Woodstock, Vermont, consistently named America's most beautiful town, lies one of the state's best-kept secrets: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — the only U.S. national park dedicated to the history and ongoing practice of conservation. Spanning the 550-acre expanse of Mount Tom Forest, one of America's oldest professionally managed woodlands, the park also includes the historic mansion and landscaped gardens once home to several generations of pioneering land stewards who gave the park its name: George Perkins Marsh, Frederick Billings, and Mary and Laurence Rockefeller.

It all began with Marsh, a Woodstock native who grew up in the mansion that still stands today. In 1864, he published "Man and Nature," a groundbreaking book that warned deforestation could permanently damage the planet. His ideas inspired Billings, who bought the estate and transformed its depleted farmland through reforestation and sustainable agriculture. That legacy was carried forward by Billings' granddaughter, Mary French Rockefeller, and her husband Laurence, who managed the land with the same care before donating it to the National Park Service in 1992.

As you explore the park's 20 miles of scenic trails and carriage roads, you'll trace the landscapes shaped by these environmental visionaries. Trails are open year-round from dawn to dusk, and parking is available at Billings Farm & Museum. From there, follow the path by the flagpole, cross Elm Street, then head left up the short hill to reach the park's entrance.