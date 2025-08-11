Vermont's Historic National Park Is A Conservation Haven With Magical Forests And Miles Of Loop Trails
Just outside Woodstock, Vermont, consistently named America's most beautiful town, lies one of the state's best-kept secrets: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — the only U.S. national park dedicated to the history and ongoing practice of conservation. Spanning the 550-acre expanse of Mount Tom Forest, one of America's oldest professionally managed woodlands, the park also includes the historic mansion and landscaped gardens once home to several generations of pioneering land stewards who gave the park its name: George Perkins Marsh, Frederick Billings, and Mary and Laurence Rockefeller.
It all began with Marsh, a Woodstock native who grew up in the mansion that still stands today. In 1864, he published "Man and Nature," a groundbreaking book that warned deforestation could permanently damage the planet. His ideas inspired Billings, who bought the estate and transformed its depleted farmland through reforestation and sustainable agriculture. That legacy was carried forward by Billings' granddaughter, Mary French Rockefeller, and her husband Laurence, who managed the land with the same care before donating it to the National Park Service in 1992.
As you explore the park's 20 miles of scenic trails and carriage roads, you'll trace the landscapes shaped by these environmental visionaries. Trails are open year-round from dawn to dusk, and parking is available at Billings Farm & Museum. From there, follow the path by the flagpole, cross Elm Street, then head left up the short hill to reach the park's entrance.
Discover Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
The park offers a different kind of magic depending on the time of year when you visit. In spring and summer, the many looped trails mean you can explore without backtracking. The 4-mile South Peak Loop offers a spectacular overlook with panoramic views of Woodstock, The North Ridge Adventure (3.6 miles) includes a scenic stretch alongside The Pogue (a pond home to turtles, frogs, and herons), and the Junior Ranger Loop (1.25 miles) is ideal for families looking for a relaxed ramble.
Autumn transforms the park into a riot of red, gold, and orange, making it a worthy addition to your list of things to do during a fall getaway in Vermont. It's also the perfect time for a ranger-led fall foliage hike ($13 per adult, $1 per child) — a one-hour, mile-long guided walk that brings the changing landscape to life. Then comes winter, when many trails remain open, groomed for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. With a day pass from the Woodstock Inn Nordic Center, you can ski or hike snowy paths in peaceful, wintry silence. Lessons and guided tours are also available for those who want to learn or explore with an expert.
Curious about the people behind the landscape? From late May through October 31, ranger-led tours take visitors through two beautifully preserved floors of the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Mansion. Offered Thursday to Monday, these small-group tours explore the legacies of the Marsh, Billings, and Rockefeller families, pioneers of American conservation. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $1 for children. Advance booking is recommended. Whether you come for a quiet summer stroll through history, a leafy fall escape, or a snowy adventure, this national park is a reminder that Vermont road trips really are worth the drive.