Europe's Jaw-Dropping Scenic Gorge Is Open For Boat Tours After A Devastating Wildfire Closed It For Years
Lovers of Europe's backcountry and untouched hinterlands, rejoice. One of the continent's most jaw-dropping destinations has reopened after being devastated by a forest fire. Edmund's Gorge (locally known as Edmundova soutěska), a scenic river route about 2 hours from the Czech Republic capital of Prague, is open again, offering boat tours down the Kamenice River to small groups.
The wildfires swept across Bohemian Switzerland National Park in 2022, pushed on by strong winds. The flames decimated about 7,400 acres of pristine nature, damaging ecosystems and forcing more than 500 people to evacuate the area. Herculean efforts to reforest and renew the park have been surprisingly fruitful, with trails and campsites reopening.
The gorge and Kamenice River are some of the more unexpected attractions to reopen. Nestled along the border between Germany and Czechia, the destination's been a magnet for nature lovers, with imposing sandstone cliff faces and rivers meandering through forests. The Edmund's Gorge trek was the crown jewel of the experience, but the fire reduced one of the 79-acre park's main attractions to ashes. Fortunately, those trips are back, even as recovery efforts continue. The boat rides are limited to 50 people per day, and can only be bought in person for the time being.
Getting to Edmund's Gorge is fastest through Germany; Dresden Airport is about 90 minutes away by car. While there, check out the city itself, Germany's once-thriving "jewel box" that is a wildly popular destination. If you're looking to avoid the hassle of border crossings, book a flight to Czechia's Prague Vaclav Havel Airport, which is a 2-hour drive away. You can relax a bit more while there, knowing you're in one of Europe's safest countries, with friendly locals and fairytale castles to boot.
Edmund's Gorge was burned to a crisp, then brought back to life
Edmund's Gorge was arguably the highest-profile victim of the wildfires. The engrossing rock faces that line the gorge, carved into the sandstone terrain by the Kamenice River, create a unique environment to navigate both on foot and by boat. Your journey will start near Hřensko, a village right on the German border. A short, 1-mile hike to the gorge leads to the dock where a boat awaits.
The ensuing 20-minute cruise traverses a gorgeous (pun intended) length of the river, imposing cliff faces and forests engulfing you from both sides. A tour guide aboard the boat will punctuate your journey with fun facts and information about the surroundings. The water-bound part of the trip ends, leaving you with a chance to absorb the river's treasures on foot. The stroll beside the Kamenice River includes more chances to learn about the gorge. Fortunately, some parts of the Kamenice River remained relatively untouched by the fires, with trails meandering along the river allowing travelers to enjoy the rich forest greenery. The bonus adventures surrounding the gorge include Pravčická brána, one of Europe's largest sandstone gates, about 2.5 miles from Hřensko.
There is no wrong time to visit Edmund's Gorge. Granted, the weather in the mountains can be a bit ornery, so check the forecast ahead of time. Don your best hiking boots ahead of your visit. Some water and snacks will help stave off any cravings — being surrounded by so much fresh air and beauty can make one get a bit hungry. But leave some room open for the Czech Republic's renowned pints, considered by Rick Steves to be the best in Europe.