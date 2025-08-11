Europe's Jaw-Dropping Scenic Gorge Is Open For Boat Tours After A Devastating Wildfire Closed It For Years

Lovers of Europe's backcountry and untouched hinterlands, rejoice. One of the continent's most jaw-dropping destinations has reopened after being devastated by a forest fire. Edmund's Gorge (locally known as Edmundova soutěska), a scenic river route about 2 hours from the Czech Republic capital of Prague, is open again, offering boat tours down the Kamenice River to small groups.

The wildfires swept across Bohemian Switzerland National Park in 2022, pushed on by strong winds. The flames decimated about 7,400 acres of pristine nature, damaging ecosystems and forcing more than 500 people to evacuate the area. Herculean efforts to reforest and renew the park have been surprisingly fruitful, with trails and campsites reopening.

The gorge and Kamenice River are some of the more unexpected attractions to reopen. Nestled along the border between Germany and Czechia, the destination's been a magnet for nature lovers, with imposing sandstone cliff faces and rivers meandering through forests. The Edmund's Gorge trek was the crown jewel of the experience, but the fire reduced one of the 79-acre park's main attractions to ashes. Fortunately, those trips are back, even as recovery efforts continue. The boat rides are limited to 50 people per day, and can only be bought in person for the time being.

Getting to Edmund's Gorge is fastest through Germany; Dresden Airport is about 90 minutes away by car. While there, check out the city itself, Germany's once-thriving "jewel box" that is a wildly popular destination. If you're looking to avoid the hassle of border crossings, book a flight to Czechia's Prague Vaclav Havel Airport, which is a 2-hour drive away. You can relax a bit more while there, knowing you're in one of Europe's safest countries, with friendly locals and fairytale castles to boot.