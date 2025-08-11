Situated Between Madrid And Valencia Is Spain's Serene City With Incredible Murals And Storybook Towers

A European hot spot bursting with culture and delicious tapas that entices millions of visitors every year, Spain is one of the most visited and popular countries in the world. No single destination is the same as the next. From Spain's abundance of beautiful islands to the soulful and vibrant perpetual fiesta of Seville and other breathtaking cities, the country is bursting with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

Situated about halfway between Madrid and Valencia, Alarcón is an underrated haven that offers its visitors history, small-town Spanish charm and beauty, and the perfect stop when traveling between Madrid and Valencia. 121 miles from Madrid, and 103 miles from Valencia, it takes around two hours by car from either city.

The history of Alarcón, located in Spain's Cuenca province, is a fascinating one. Before being reconquered by Spain's King Alfonso VIII in 1184, Alarcón was a prehistoric settlement, a Roman settlement, and a Muslim settlement. The serene quietude of Alarcón today is a stark contrast to its embattled history. Sitting amid the gorges surrounding the Júcar River, this history of Alarcón is reflected through the walled enclosure that surrounds most of the town, as well as the five exterior towers placed strategically around the city. However, it's the enchanting Castle of Alarcón that's the real star of the show. The fairytale-perfect fortress is circled by defensive walls connecting to the other stone fortifications of Alarcón. Perched high up on a hill almost encircled by water, like something straight out of a children's storybook, the castle and its enchanting towers are a must-visit destination in Alarcón.