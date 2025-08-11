Situated Between Madrid And Valencia Is Spain's Serene City With Incredible Murals And Storybook Towers
A European hot spot bursting with culture and delicious tapas that entices millions of visitors every year, Spain is one of the most visited and popular countries in the world. No single destination is the same as the next. From Spain's abundance of beautiful islands to the soulful and vibrant perpetual fiesta of Seville and other breathtaking cities, the country is bursting with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.
Situated about halfway between Madrid and Valencia, Alarcón is an underrated haven that offers its visitors history, small-town Spanish charm and beauty, and the perfect stop when traveling between Madrid and Valencia. 121 miles from Madrid, and 103 miles from Valencia, it takes around two hours by car from either city.
The history of Alarcón, located in Spain's Cuenca province, is a fascinating one. Before being reconquered by Spain's King Alfonso VIII in 1184, Alarcón was a prehistoric settlement, a Roman settlement, and a Muslim settlement. The serene quietude of Alarcón today is a stark contrast to its embattled history. Sitting amid the gorges surrounding the Júcar River, this history of Alarcón is reflected through the walled enclosure that surrounds most of the town, as well as the five exterior towers placed strategically around the city. However, it's the enchanting Castle of Alarcón that's the real star of the show. The fairytale-perfect fortress is circled by defensive walls connecting to the other stone fortifications of Alarcón. Perched high up on a hill almost encircled by water, like something straight out of a children's storybook, the castle and its enchanting towers are a must-visit destination in Alarcón.
The storybook towers of Alarcón are a reminder of its history
When you visit Alarcón, you'll feel as though you've time-traveled to the Middle Ages. To really embrace this feeling, you can stay in the town's historic castle. Back in 1963, it was taken over by the Spanish government and eventually renovated with modern amenities and rich interior décor. The Parador of Alarcón has 14 exquisite rooms, so you're guaranteed a unique and serene stay.
Torre de los Alarconcillos is one of several captivating towers strategically placed in the early 14th century during the reign of Prince Juan Manuel and holds pride of place in Alarcón. Torre de los Alarconcillos was at the forefront of many battles, mainly when it passed down to the Marquises of Villena, who were constantly battling Catholic Monarchs. While the tower is a stark reminder of the region's embattled history, today it's a peaceful outpost with enchanting views of the town and surrounding mountains.
The next tower worth checking out is Torre de Armas, which, due to its location at the entrance of the town, you can't miss. From this four-story tower, visitors can gaze at an epic view of Torre de los Alarconcillos, the Júcar River, and the surrounding beauty of Alarcón. As this will be one of the first things you see upon entering Alarcón, it really sets the tone for the journey through history you'll undertake. To hike up to the towers, you'll want to wear sturdy shoes to tackle some rocky ground, and bring sunscreen and water, as it can get quite hot here. But, there's more to see in Alarcón besides it's now-peaceful towers.
The breathtaking murals of Alarcón and more
One of the most breathtaking and underrated features of this city is the Iglesias de San Juan Bautista, a 16th century church embellished with some of the most stunning and interesting murals you'll ever feast your eyes on. Recognized by UNESCO, artist Jesús Mateo created the Murals of Alarcón in 1994. A display of hard work and determination, this colorful and calming creation took six years to finish. If there's a good time to visit Alarcón, it's the weekend, because the Iglesias de San Juan Bautista is only open from Friday to Sunday. It's also worth noting that the church is closed in January and February.
The Iglesias de San Juan Bautista sits proudly in Alarcón's Plaza Mayor. The Plaza Mayor will be a focal point of your visit to Alarcón. As well as enjoying the serene and simple pleasure of meandering through the plaza and the surrounding area, it's also home to other important buildings like the Town Hall.
With its location between Madrid and Valencia, Alarcón is perfectly situated to explore both fascinating Spanish hubs. Located right on the coast, Valencia boasts one of Europe's largest historic centers, so a visit to Alarcón is merely a natural progression of your historic voyage through Spain. However, it's worth noting that without a car, the journey can be quite long and tricky. There's no train station in Alarcón, so you'd need to travel to the nearest station in Cuenca and then take a local bus from there. The train journey from both Madrid and Valencia to Cuenca Fernando Zobel takes around an hour, with the bus to Alarcón adding one hour and 30 minutes to the journey.