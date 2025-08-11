Utah's Old Mining Town Of Eureka Blends History With A Nearby Ghost Town Adventure And A Legendary Hike
Located amidst the Tintic Mountains of Utah lies the sleepy little mining town of Eureka. Eureka is rumored to have real ghosts dwelling in its buildings, with more to be found in a nearby abandoned ghost town. Its downtown houses a variety of memorable structures like the Old Eureka Jail, Old Juab County Courthouse, and Historic City Hall, where visitors can revisit the origins of this once-thriving silver mining hub. At the height of the mining boom, the town served as a bustling epicenter for commerce and labor, attracting folks from all over in search of prosperity. Although the town suffered some setbacks during the Spanish Influenza pandemic and the Great Depression, it still celebrates its rich history with a silver festival every August known as the Tintic Silver Jubilee, complete with races, contests, and even a car show.
Travelers stopping in Eureka can see the charming downtown buildings that line the town's main street, including the Gatley Building, said to have three ghosts inhabiting the premises — a man and two children. Over the years, different folks have visited the building, including paranormal investigators equipped with ghost boxes and other ghost hunting devices, and have reported negative energy permeating the place. The Historic City Hall is also believed to be haunted, and locals have reported regular ghost sightings through the years at various residential dwellings.
Visitors can fly into the Salt Lake City Airport to get to Eureka, located 90 miles away, and make the hour-and-a-half drive to one of the local bed and breakfasts like the rustic Tintic Goldminers Inn or one of the more popular hotel chains like Holiday Inn, Super 8, or Best Western in the area. Even though you can still see some of the dilapidated storefronts along its main streets, the town has been adjusting to accommodate the area's appeal.
A mining town with an eerie vibe
Travelers can see evidence of the area's wear and tear as they stroll along Eureka's old Main Street. Those wanting a deeper dive into its curious history can glance through the various mining relics and artifacts of the Tintic Mining Museum, offering a glimpse of the town's past. For those who like scavenger hunts, stop by the Eureka Company Store for your 'Eureka Passport' and unofficial roadmap to all the interesting places in town. As you can see, there is no shortage of fun and educational activities to do around Eureka on your family vacation; you can even stop by the town during your scenic unforgettable road trip of Utah's mighty national parks.
Some of these wildly unique state parks might seem a bit surreal, like Goblin Valley State Park with its Mars-like otherworldly canyon campsites, and Eureka's nearby ghost town of Silver City offers a similarly unsettling vibe just 2.5 miles south. At its peak in the late 1800s, Silver City was a booming silver mining location until water put a damper on the mining business. Efforts were made to sustain the town, but even with the incorporation of a new railroad extension and additional housing, lucrative mines closed and the town's prosperity died down.
Today, visitors can explore this mining ghost town and crawl through old underground tunnels as they try to imagine how this bustling boomtown might have once thrived. Please use caution when wandering through the mine ruins, as there could be toxic air inside the mines and unstable mine shafts that could be dangerous for explorers. While it's not nearly one of the best-preserved, most-photographed ghost towns like Nevada's Rhyolite, it's still pretty cool to check out.
Breathtaking hikes and community spirit
Outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy a hike out to Paul Bunyan's Woodpile, a rock formation 18 miles from town. The formation is a rare cluster of ancient rocks jutting out from the mountain formed by hardened lava around 30 million years ago. It's easy to see how the Woodpile got its name; it bears a great resemblance to giant logs reminiscent of Paul Bunyan's lumberjacking legends. It's not difficult to envision a giant woodcutter with a blue ox chopping away at these protruding rock formations as if they were lumber.
Visitors can reach Paul Bunyan's Woodpile by taking Highway 6 South from Eureka, but it's a bit tricky, since signage is limited. At the trailhead, the hike is about a mile each way to and from the Woodpile. Once you reach the top of the rocky hike, you will have a gorgeous view of the mountaintop and valley below, making it an excellent photo opportunity. You definitely don't want to miss this impressive panoramic shot.
After all the strenuous hiking, bring your appetite back to Main Street, where you can enjoy a slice at Tintic Pizza or a refreshing drink at Sipping Magic Apothecary. B's Hangout is also a cool restaurant with delicious burgers and great billiards, rumored to have games and karaoke on Fridays. While there isn't a lot of nightlife in this little mining town, it sure knows how to have a good time. If you are lucky enough to be in Eureka around Halloween, the town hosts an annual 'Spooktacular' event to embrace its local haunted lore, complete with haunted houses, trick-or-treating, and it's own Wolfshager Hexenbrut witch dance. Whether you're stopping by on your annual road trip or visiting from a nearby town, Eureka, Utah promises an unforgettable adventure.