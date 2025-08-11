Utah's Old Mining Town Of Eureka Blends History With A Nearby Ghost Town Adventure And A Legendary Hike

Located amidst the Tintic Mountains of Utah lies the sleepy little mining town of Eureka. Eureka is rumored to have real ghosts dwelling in its buildings, with more to be found in a nearby abandoned ghost town. Its downtown houses a variety of memorable structures like the Old Eureka Jail, Old Juab County Courthouse, and Historic City Hall, where visitors can revisit the origins of this once-thriving silver mining hub. At the height of the mining boom, the town served as a bustling epicenter for commerce and labor, attracting folks from all over in search of prosperity. Although the town suffered some setbacks during the Spanish Influenza pandemic and the Great Depression, it still celebrates its rich history with a silver festival every August known as the Tintic Silver Jubilee, complete with races, contests, and even a car show.

Travelers stopping in Eureka can see the charming downtown buildings that line the town's main street, including the Gatley Building, said to have three ghosts inhabiting the premises — a man and two children. Over the years, different folks have visited the building, including paranormal investigators equipped with ghost boxes and other ghost hunting devices, and have reported negative energy permeating the place. The Historic City Hall is also believed to be haunted, and locals have reported regular ghost sightings through the years at various residential dwellings.

Visitors can fly into the Salt Lake City Airport to get to Eureka, located 90 miles away, and make the hour-and-a-half drive to one of the local bed and breakfasts like the rustic Tintic Goldminers Inn or one of the more popular hotel chains like Holiday Inn, Super 8, or Best Western in the area. Even though you can still see some of the dilapidated storefronts along its main streets, the town has been adjusting to accommodate the area's appeal.