The European River Rick Steves Calls 'Adrenaline Valley' Is Known For Being A Kayaking Haven

Seasoned travelers know that Slovenia is underrated, often overshadowed by its neighboring countries of Italy, Switzerland, and Croatia. However, the days of its magical beauty remaining under appreciated may soon be over. As the nation begins wooing remote workers with its new digital nomad visa, its natural treasures, like its oldest natural park that rivals the Dolomites, will be getting a lot more traffic and appreciation. Another of these hidden gems, at least as of now, is an turquoise blue river that European travel expert Rick Steves himself praised. The alpine Soča River stretches over 85 miles and starts at a karst source in Trenta in the Julian Alps. The river has fascinating lore around it, as it was believed that when an evil water spitter arrived in Trenta, the region's gods (Triglav, Jalovec, and Mangart) tied him up in a cave with his mouth open so water could flood out of it. Legend has it that when he serves his sentence and leaves, the river will dry up.

Until that happens, the Soča River will remain one of the most beautiful rivers in Europe, especially for fans of the adventurous outdoors. The Soca Valley stretches from Triglav National Park in Northwest Slovenia to Nova Gorica, a town on the Italian border, and packs so much natural beauty, outdoor fun, and water activities into its every landscape — "This mecca for kayakers and other whitewater adventurers is known as 'Adrenaline Valley,'" writes Rick Steves on his website. And indeed, Soča River, and the larger Soča Valley, are a prime spot for kayaking, rafting, canyoning, and fly fishing.