Hidden In West Virginia's Whitewater Rafting Country Is A State Park Full Of Water Sports And Trails
As John Denver and the state's tourism board have long told us, West Virginia is "almost heaven." Boasting a gorgeous expanse of the Appalachian Mountains, West Virginia is downright saturated with enchanting mountain views and charming small towns. Oftentimes, you can find perfect combinations of the two, like the small West Virginia town of Thomas and its blend of artsy shopping districts and stunning waterfalls. And many West Virginia state parks take advantage of the sublime scenery to offer views that rival many national parks. One particularly amazing West Virginia destination that includes some of the East Coast's most amazing views is the heavenly Hawks Nest State Park.
Located just an hour from the West Virginia capital of Charleston and a reasonable five hours from Washington Dulles International Airport, Hawks Nest State Park is a small but brilliant preserve in the heart of what may be West Virginia's most beautiful area. If you were looking for "national park views" in a state park package, Hawks Nest State Park just so happens to sit right next to one of the most breathtaking national parks in the Eastern U.S. Thanks to its more illustrious neighbor, Hawks Nest is a great destination for getting a national park experience without the crowds. Even better, the park lies in the epicenter of one of the country's best spots for whitewater rafting, giving visitors unsurpassed access to top outdoor adventures and unforgettable fun.
Hawks Nest State Park exemplifies one of West Virginia's most beautiful regions
Identifying a definitive "most beautiful area" in West Virginia may be a fool's errand. But if you were compelled, you'd be hard-pressed to come up with a better answer than the stunning New River Gorge. Cutting several thousand feet deep in the heart of the Appalachian Plateau, the New River Gorge is one of the largest natural gorges east of the Mississippi River, with spectacular views to match. Ironically, the New River Gorge's "New" River is one of the oldest rivers in the world. Though scientists currently disagree on its exact age, some estimates place the New River at around 325 million years old. Much of this spectacular Appalachian gorge lies within the magnificent New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. However, the entire gorge extends beyond the national park boundaries. Hawks Nest State Park protects around 270 acres of a rugged yet spectacular expanse of the New River Gorge right along the national park's western edge.
Hawks Nest State Park's central feature is its breathtaking Hawks Nest Overlook. Perched 1,275 feet above the gorge, the overlook offers truly awesome views of the ancient gorge. In addition to its views, the overlook itself represents a unique slice of American history, as its lovely stone masonry was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Though it's nearly a century old, the Hawks Nest Overlook is still quite convenient for most visitors, located just off a fairly easy hike from an accessible parking area. In fact, the Hawks Nest Overlook provides sublime panoramic views equivalent to those on the national park's famed Endless Wall Trail, only with a much easier hike!
Experience the epitome of West Virginia's unforgettable outdoor adventures
The extraordinary views from the overlook are reason enough to visit Hawks Nest State Park. But far from being a mere scenic observation point, Hawks Nest State Park is also a haven for some of the best hiking trails in the West Virginia state park system. The park includes both short and easy trails and longer, more difficult trails, which, depending on your preference, can take you on a rugged trek through the heart of the gorge or a pleasant afternoon stroll past the park's gift shop. During most seasons, Hawks Nest State Park also includes a spectacular aerial tramway that makes a scenic descent down the gorge. Although the Hawks Nest Aerial Tramway closed in 2024 for construction, it is scheduled to reopen in 2025, so be on the lookout for any updates.
Hikes and scenic viewpoints certainly make for superb trips, but the defining feature of New River Gorge is the river. With thrilling whitewater sections featuring class III to class V rapids, New River Gorge is a whitewater rafting paradise. Hawks Nest State Park, in particular, is quite close to the many experienced outfitters and guides offering family-friendly rafting trips down the river. If you're looking for a less adrenaline-inducing New River adventure, Hawks Nest State Park also features scenic, yet comfy, jet boat tours. Alternatively, if you want more thrills, you can visit the nearby New River Bridge during October's annual Bridge Day festival and experience one of West Virginia's largest and strangest extreme sports events. For overnight stays, the Hawks Nest State Park Lodge includes 31 cozy rooms, modern amenities, and picture-perfect views. Otherwise, you can stay overnight at many New River Gorge cabins and vacation rentals, B&Bs, hotels, and campgrounds.