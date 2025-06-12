Hidden In West Virginia's Whitewater Rafting Country Is A State Park Full Of Water Sports And Trails

As John Denver and the state's tourism board have long told us, West Virginia is "almost heaven." Boasting a gorgeous expanse of the Appalachian Mountains, West Virginia is downright saturated with enchanting mountain views and charming small towns. Oftentimes, you can find perfect combinations of the two, like the small West Virginia town of Thomas and its blend of artsy shopping districts and stunning waterfalls. And many West Virginia state parks take advantage of the sublime scenery to offer views that rival many national parks. One particularly amazing West Virginia destination that includes some of the East Coast's most amazing views is the heavenly Hawks Nest State Park.

Located just an hour from the West Virginia capital of Charleston and a reasonable five hours from Washington Dulles International Airport, Hawks Nest State Park is a small but brilliant preserve in the heart of what may be West Virginia's most beautiful area. If you were looking for "national park views" in a state park package, Hawks Nest State Park just so happens to sit right next to one of the most breathtaking national parks in the Eastern U.S. Thanks to its more illustrious neighbor, Hawks Nest is a great destination for getting a national park experience without the crowds. Even better, the park lies in the epicenter of one of the country's best spots for whitewater rafting, giving visitors unsurpassed access to top outdoor adventures and unforgettable fun.