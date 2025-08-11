Little Rock's Most Sought-After Suburb Offers Luxury Living, Elite Shopping, And Scenic Nature At Your Doorstep

A mere 13 miles west of downtown Little Rock is the residential suburban region of Chenal Valley — an upscale neighborhood teeming with luxury villas and modern amenities. Formerly named after the Shinnal Mountains that form part of the area's scenery, it was renamed Chenal, as it has a nice French language ring to it. Because we associate foreign names with luxury, the early developers believed the change would firmly position the suburbs as affluent from the get-go. Nevertheless, it's not just the title that cemented its elite stance, but also the aligned development shaping its 4,800 acres of landscape.

At the heart of this charming suburb is the Chenal Country Club, a haven for golf lovers with two 18-hole golf championship courses. Of the two, the Bear Den Course is ranked among the top 10 golf courses in Arkansas by Golf Digest. Add in manicured community parks, pristine pathways, and grand mansions at various price points from $400,000 to $2,000,000, and it's easy to see why the Chenal Valley is a glittering gem for those who lean towards an indulgent living.

If you're flying into Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, it's a 25-minute drive via I-630 W to reach the Chenal Valley. You can also stop downtown to explore Little Rock's vibrant neighborhoods with markets and mouthwatering eateries. It will then be an 18-minute drive to this quaint suburb.