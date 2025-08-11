This Gorgeous Florida Beach Park Is A Surprising Historic Site With Pristine Sands And Clear Water
There's plenty to do during a trip to Key West. In addition to hitting up the nightly sunset celebration in Mallory Square and visiting the buoy that marks the southernmost point in the continental U.S., you'll want to save some time to explore the nearby beaches. Some people choose to jump on a boat or plane to visit Dry Tortugas — an island paradise off the coast of Key West that is a national park full of coral reefs and beautiful beaches. It's very cool to see, but there are more pristine beaches that are easier to access. Smathers Beach is the largest public beach on the island, and Fort Zachary Taylor State Park has a beautiful beach in Key West that rivals the Caribbean. Another gorgeous stop on your list has to be the Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park.
Commonly referred to as Higgs Beach, this stretch of coastline has clear water perfect for swimming. Bring a mask and snorkel, because this beach actually has the only shore-accessible underwater marine park in the U.S. It's not too hard to get here since Key West is only 4 miles long and less than 2 miles wide. If you take the Old Town Trolley Tour, you can hop off at stop 10 at the Casa Marina Resort, located next to Higgs Beach. You can also book a stay there if you prefer to be within easy walking distance of the beach.
What makes Higgs Beach in Key West so great
This Tripadvisor reviewer described the beach well, saying, "When I visited Higgs Beach in Key West, I was captivated by its soft sands and serene ocean views. I spent time walking under the swaying palm trees and took a refreshing waddle in the calm, turquoise waters. Snorkeling near the shore is a highlight for visitors. The stroll was the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure." It's definitely a great place to get some exercise while walking along the beach and pier. With all of the great food in Key West, like the chocolate-dipped Key Lime Pie and conch fritters (Key West's unexpected signature seafood dish), visitors appreciate having such a spectacular place to get their steps in.
If you're flying into Key West International Airport (EYW), don't feel like you have to try to pack all of your beach gear in your luggage. You can rent chairs and umbrellas at Higgs Beach, as well as kayaks and paddleboards. There's also a place to grab a bite to eat there if you forget your snacks.
Save time to check out some of the other surprising things at this interesting beach, too. The kids will enjoy the playgrounds, and furbabies can have some fun at the dog park. There's also a historic fort dating back to the Civil War that's home to the Key West Garden Club. Visitors will also find an African Refugee Cemetery and an AIDS memorial.