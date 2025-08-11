This Gorgeous Florida Beach Park Is A Surprising Historic Site With Pristine Sands And Clear Water

There's plenty to do during a trip to Key West. In addition to hitting up the nightly sunset celebration in Mallory Square and visiting the buoy that marks the southernmost point in the continental U.S., you'll want to save some time to explore the nearby beaches. Some people choose to jump on a boat or plane to visit Dry Tortugas — an island paradise off the coast of Key West that is a national park full of coral reefs and beautiful beaches. It's very cool to see, but there are more pristine beaches that are easier to access. Smathers Beach is the largest public beach on the island, and Fort Zachary Taylor State Park has a beautiful beach in Key West that rivals the Caribbean. Another gorgeous stop on your list has to be the Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park.

Commonly referred to as Higgs Beach, this stretch of coastline has clear water perfect for swimming. Bring a mask and snorkel, because this beach actually has the only shore-accessible underwater marine park in the U.S. It's not too hard to get here since Key West is only 4 miles long and less than 2 miles wide. If you take the Old Town Trolley Tour, you can hop off at stop 10 at the Casa Marina Resort, located next to Higgs Beach. You can also book a stay there if you prefer to be within easy walking distance of the beach.