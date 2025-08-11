One Of New York's Newest State Parks Is A Free-To-Visit Gem With Trails And Serene Lake Ontario Shore And Cliff Views
The national park system is undoubtedly one of America's treasures, preserving some of the most unforgettable landscapes and providing outstanding outdoor recreation throughout the country. State parks also offer much of the same — the real difference between state and national parks is simply that state parks are designated and governed on a local level. The East Coast of the United States offers some of the most breathtaking national and state parks, and one of New York State's newest is definitely one worth exploring for lake lovers.
Located in New York's stunning Thousand Islands region, Robert G. Wehle State Park is situated on a small peninsula on Lake Ontario's eastern shore near the town of Henderson. To get to the park, it is a little over an hour's drive north of Syracuse, or about two hours and 15 minutes northeast of Rochester, both of which have regional airports and Amtrak stations. Robert G. Wehle State Park has no vehicle access, and is therefore free to enter, so it's easy to enjoy its charms on any budget.
Established in 2003, Robert G. Wehle State Park is a recreational gem on the shores of Lake Ontario with an abundance of trails and cliffside views. This spot is perfect for a detour if you're visiting the area, or as a worthy destination in its own right. Lake Ontario offers many underrated towns for a lakeside getaway to escape New York City's crowds.
Hitting the trails in Robert G. Wehle State Park
Beyond its 3-plus miles of stunning shoreline, the primary feature of the 1,100-acre Robert G. Wehle State Park is its abundant trails which are suitable for hiking, biking, or cross-country skiing. The 13 trails cover 14 miles and are all named after Wehle's Elhew Pointer hunting dogs, among them Boblink, Knickerbocker, and Zeus. Naturally, dogs are also welcome in the park.
The longest of the trails, Snakefoot, hugs the coast for nearly half of its almost 5 miles, affording views of some of Lake Ontario's dramatic cliffs. A lakeside picnic area is also available along the trail. Note that the park's official website indicates an element of danger due to the cliffs, which families with small children will want to be aware of. While the park has gorgeous lake views from its considerable bluffs, there is no lake access.
Perfect for an extended family gathering, Robert G. Wehle State Park also includes a residential compound that may be rented weekly for $2,500. Comprising three buildings — a main house, guest cabin, and studio — the rental sleeps up to 8 people and includes the estate's formal gardens. If you don't want to reserve the residential compound, there are a few vacation rentals and hotels located outside of the park that offer incredible views of Lake Ontario from the cliffs.
The curious history of Robert G. Wehle State Park
Prior to its designation as a park, the area had a storied history involving the U.S. Army, beer, and hunting dogs, adding some intrigue to its recreational appeal. For over 50 years in the early 1900s, the area was a military training base, with relics still visible in the park such as a rifle range and concrete observer posts near the shoreline. These spotter stations are designated on park maps.
After the Army, one of its next owners was Louis Wehle, who founded the park's still-operating Genesee Brewing Company. Louis Wehle's son Robert G. Wehle, an artist and conservationist, helped to raise hunting dogs on the property, among its other functions. As an artist, one of the buildings on the property was his studio where he primarily made dog sculptures, some of which may be spotted throughout the park. Robert G. Wehle himself arranged for the land to pass to the state after his death in 2002, after which it was designated as a park in his name.