One Of New York's Newest State Parks Is A Free-To-Visit Gem With Trails And Serene Lake Ontario Shore And Cliff Views

The national park system is undoubtedly one of America's treasures, preserving some of the most unforgettable landscapes and providing outstanding outdoor recreation throughout the country. State parks also offer much of the same — the real difference between state and national parks is simply that state parks are designated and governed on a local level. The East Coast of the United States offers some of the most breathtaking national and state parks, and one of New York State's newest is definitely one worth exploring for lake lovers.

Located in New York's stunning Thousand Islands region, Robert G. Wehle State Park is situated on a small peninsula on Lake Ontario's eastern shore near the town of Henderson. To get to the park, it is a little over an hour's drive north of Syracuse, or about two hours and 15 minutes northeast of Rochester, both of which have regional airports and Amtrak stations. Robert G. Wehle State Park has no vehicle access, and is therefore free to enter, so it's easy to enjoy its charms on any budget.

Established in 2003, Robert G. Wehle State Park is a recreational gem on the shores of Lake Ontario with an abundance of trails and cliffside views. This spot is perfect for a detour if you're visiting the area, or as a worthy destination in its own right. Lake Ontario offers many underrated towns for a lakeside getaway to escape New York City's crowds.