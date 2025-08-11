The Underrated Magical Forest In Canada Where You Can Climb One Of The World's Tallest Tree Houses

If you want to get your Elphaba and Glinda vibes going on a road trip adventure before the second "Wicked" movie, then you might want to look toward the (north) western sky at The Enchanted Forest in British Columbia. You'll find the park right on the Trans-Canada Highway, between the towns of Revelstoke and Sicamous. Your adventure will take you along winding paths through an old-growth forest. The area has giant cedar trees, some hundreds of years old, and a thick, mossy carpet of ferns inside the Monashee Mountains. This beautiful, magical forest is blended with handcrafted figurines and art, which gives the park its special feel. Be sure to plan ahead, as The Enchanted Forest is only open from May to October.

The main draw for many people to this enchanting and quiet Canadian forest is British Columbia's tallest treehouse, which is right in the park. The rustic, wooden building is about 47 feet tall and is built right within the trees. It is a three-story tree house that you can check out by using a spiral staircase inside. The treehouse gets its support from a mix of wooden beams and the trunks of the old trees around it.

The inside has different rooms and levels, each with a view of the forest's canopy. Though it would be a fun stay, the building is made for public, day adventures, so you cannot rent it for overnight stays. Its rustic look has made it a trending spot on social media, and when you climb through its rooms, it connects you to the childhood idea of a secret hideout in the trees.