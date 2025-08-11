Florida's Top Secret Tropical Island Is A Local Favorite To Kayak And Camp In True, Pristine Beauty
Just off the coast of Boca Grande, a chic Florida beach town that's a "favorite among the rich and famous," is a serene tropical island that's a kayaker's paradise. While much of Florida's coastline has been gobbled up by urban development, the tiny island of Hoagen Key remains untouched, so paddlers can experience the natural ecosystem of the area. To top it off, camping is permitted, granting visitors a rare chance to spend a night on a peaceful, undeveloped island.
Boca Grande is also an extremely popular area for tarpon fishing (for catch and release only), but it is strictly regulated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Services, so check with them on permits and rules surrounding this massive fish species. The area around Boca Grande is part of the Great Calusa Paddling Trail, a marked coastal kayaking and canoe route that stretches nearly 200 miles. This means those looking for longer kayaking adventures will find plenty of stops and resources beyond Hoagen Key.
This bite-sized paradise is just off the shores of Gasparilla Island (which is connected to the mainland by a bridge), and paddlers can also explore nearby inlets around Three Sisters Island and Devilfish Key. In 2024, Boca Grande saw back-to-back hurricanes, and Hoagen Key was also impacted. The key lost several trees after flooding and high winds, and it will take time for the vegetation to rebound. The island has a few small stretches of sand (some with seashells on it), a handful of Australian pines, and several flat areas where you can pitch a tent.
Planning a trip to Hoagen Key
While you're in the Gasparilla Island area, be sure to stop by Gasparilla State Park, which makes a fabulous day trip for kayaking, snorkeling, and scuba diving — although you will have to bring your own gear. If you want to spend a night under the stars, up to eight campers are allowed at Hoagen Key (but it's first come, first serve). Be prepared that this is primitive camping with no facilities — so come with food, water, tents, first aid, and a way to remove any trash you bring with you. A good rule to follow is to leave the island better than you found it.
Punta Gorda Airport is your best bet for flying in, and is located about an hour's drive away (over a bridge known as the Boca Grande Causeway), to the area where you'll launch from. The airport has rental cars readily available, and if you need overnight accommodation you have a few options in Punta Gorda, a walkable Florida city with shops, seafood, and beaches. Closer to the launch in Boca Grande, the Boca Grande Hotel has off-season rates (during the summer) starting around $165 a night, or there are several vacation rentals in the immediate area.
For kayak and paddleboard rentals, SUP Englewood is about a 15-minute drive from the closest kayak launch to Hoagen Key, or Salty Daze Rentals has options at several launch points throughout the area. There is a kayak launch on 19th Street East in Boca Grande, (about a block from the Gasparilla Water Association building). There's also a kayak launch near Uncle Henry's Marina and the Boca Grand Hotel, but it will be a much longer paddle to Hoagen Key. Before you vacation in Florida during the hurricane season, there are a few things to be aware of about the changes in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that may impact forecasting.