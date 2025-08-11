Florida's Top Secret Tropical Island Is A Local Favorite To Kayak And Camp In True, Pristine Beauty

Just off the coast of Boca Grande, a chic Florida beach town that's a "favorite among the rich and famous," is a serene tropical island that's a kayaker's paradise. While much of Florida's coastline has been gobbled up by urban development, the tiny island of Hoagen Key remains untouched, so paddlers can experience the natural ecosystem of the area. To top it off, camping is permitted, granting visitors a rare chance to spend a night on a peaceful, undeveloped island.

Boca Grande is also an extremely popular area for tarpon fishing (for catch and release only), but it is strictly regulated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Services, so check with them on permits and rules surrounding this massive fish species. The area around Boca Grande is part of the Great Calusa Paddling Trail, a marked coastal kayaking and canoe route that stretches nearly 200 miles. This means those looking for longer kayaking adventures will find plenty of stops and resources beyond Hoagen Key.

This bite-sized paradise is just off the shores of Gasparilla Island (which is connected to the mainland by a bridge), and paddlers can also explore nearby inlets around Three Sisters Island and Devilfish Key. In 2024, Boca Grande saw back-to-back hurricanes, and Hoagen Key was also impacted. The key lost several trees after flooding and high winds, and it will take time for the vegetation to rebound. The island has a few small stretches of sand (some with seashells on it), a handful of Australian pines, and several flat areas where you can pitch a tent.