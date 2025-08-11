Just North Of Santa Fe Is New Mexico's Fascinating Destination With Casinos, Sacred Art, And Adventure

It only takes a casual glance at a map of New Mexico to see that the state is filled with Native American lands, like the Cochiti near the spires of Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument. New Mexico is home to 23 tribes, in fact, 19 of which are Pueblos — Indigenous people of a 7,000-year-old lineage that share their name with their characteristic adobe brick architecture. Eight such tribes live in communities right along the 70-mile strip of Route 84 between Santa Fe and Taos. One of these, the Pojoaque, offers visitors a unique chance to step into a past-meets-present space of full of as much art and culture as it is adventure and entertainment.

Judging by archaeological records, the Pojoaque settled in modern-day New Mexico about 500 C.E. Part of a group of Tewa-speaking peoples, their name was originally pronounced "Po-suwae-geh," which meant the "water drinking/gathering place." The Pojoaque endured an influx of people from the Apache and Navajo tribes in the 1400s, Spanish settlers in the 1500s through the 1600s, and got swept up in America's Westward Expansion in the 1800s that ended in the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act. This act essentially handed native sovereignty back to tribespeople on their own grounds. Now, the Pojoaque equal about 500 people spread over 12,000 acres.

It's this history and culture into which visitors to Pojoaque Pueblo can step. The memorable Poeh Cultural Center & Museum sits at the center of any visit to Pojoaque, a part-museum, part-event center built in the style of traditional adobe structures. Its eye-opening access to Pojoaque heritage is balanced out by the pueblo's Cities of Gold Casino and Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, as well as load of outdoor adventures waiting at your fingertips, including hiking, camping, and white water rafting.