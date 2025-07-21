Tribal Heritage Meets Gaming Thrills At This Basket‑inspired Arizona Casino With Unique Dining

If you like trying your luck in casinos but feel like you've played everything in Vegas, may we suggest Arizona? Casinos have been legal on Native American sovereign land in the state since the 1990s, and the industry has evolved from simple to tasteful and even lux. Gaming revenues allow tribes to remain self-sufficient and provide grants to organizations across Arizona. It's also a powerful way to share Native American culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship with visitors.

In the Phoenix metro area, there are several tribal casinos to choose from. Today, we're taking a virtual visit to Casino Arizona, located off the AZ-Loop 101 and E McKellips Road, less than 10 miles from Old Town Scottsdale. As one of Arizona's more laid-back spots, you'll find bingo, blackjack, bands, and more.

Casino Arizona doesn't have a hotel, but you can stay at its nearby sister property, Talking Stick Resort, which features Arizona's largest casino, desert luxury, and rooftop dining, in addition to jackpot thrills. Both are owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). While Talking Stick Resort books major national touring acts like Wynonna Judd and ZZ Top, Casino Arizona specializes in cover bands. In 2025, expect performances celebrating the music of Van Halen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, and more in the smaller, more intimate setting. Choose your favorite and plan a trip!

The area surrounding the casinos has plenty of fun activities for families, including Butterfly Wonderland, America's largest butterfly pavilion. But if you're traveling as a couple, you might want to experience the resort property at nearby Camelback Mountain, which offers an idyllic, romantic getaway.