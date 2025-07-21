Tribal Heritage Meets Gaming Thrills At This Basket‑inspired Arizona Casino With Unique Dining
If you like trying your luck in casinos but feel like you've played everything in Vegas, may we suggest Arizona? Casinos have been legal on Native American sovereign land in the state since the 1990s, and the industry has evolved from simple to tasteful and even lux. Gaming revenues allow tribes to remain self-sufficient and provide grants to organizations across Arizona. It's also a powerful way to share Native American culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship with visitors.
In the Phoenix metro area, there are several tribal casinos to choose from. Today, we're taking a virtual visit to Casino Arizona, located off the AZ-Loop 101 and E McKellips Road, less than 10 miles from Old Town Scottsdale. As one of Arizona's more laid-back spots, you'll find bingo, blackjack, bands, and more.
Casino Arizona doesn't have a hotel, but you can stay at its nearby sister property, Talking Stick Resort, which features Arizona's largest casino, desert luxury, and rooftop dining, in addition to jackpot thrills. Both are owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). While Talking Stick Resort books major national touring acts like Wynonna Judd and ZZ Top, Casino Arizona specializes in cover bands. In 2025, expect performances celebrating the music of Van Halen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, and more in the smaller, more intimate setting. Choose your favorite and plan a trip!
The area surrounding the casinos has plenty of fun activities for families, including Butterfly Wonderland, America's largest butterfly pavilion. But if you're traveling as a couple, you might want to experience the resort property at nearby Camelback Mountain, which offers an idyllic, romantic getaway.
Casino Arizona, from baskets to blackjack
As you walk up to Casino Arizona, you'll notice the building reflects the tribe's heritage and the cultural tradition of basket weaving. The architects used baskets as inspiration in the design, which features curves, texture, and weave patterns on the outside of the building. Casino Arizona has come a long way; it began as a poker tent in 1998 and is often referred to as the "house built on cards." Today, it's a modern facility featuring Native American artifacts, including traditional clothing, pottery, and artwork displayed throughout the interior.
One standout feature is its bingo hall, which is among the largest in the state at a whopping 26,000 square feet. The casino hosts 16 sessions per week (as of this writing), as well as "L8 Nite Party" — bingo with music, dancing, and drink specials. Of course, you'll also find plenty of Vegas-style electronic slot machines along with poker and other classic card games.
Dining is another highlight here. Cholla Prime Steakhouse & Lounge serves up shareable entrées like the dinner for two tomahawk chop and a Three Sisters Bibb Salad, inspired by the traditional Native American agricultural practice of growing corn, tepary beans, and squash together. For a more casual meal, The Willows offers breakfast all day, and CAZ Taqueria dishes up Mexican fare and Native fry bread. If you time your visit right, you can also enjoy the all-you-can-eat crab leg buffet at the Eagles Buffet, held Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. (as of this writing). Pro tip: arrive early — the line fills up fast.