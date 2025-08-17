One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Botanical Gardens In Europe Is Hidden In A Stunning English Castle

One of travel expert Rick Steves' tricks to planning your trip to Europe is to start the journey in England, where the language barrier is minimal and the culture may feel more familiar. Many travelers begin in London because of its international airport access and wealth of iconic sights. But the English countryside offers incredible towns and old castles that are less crowded and provide the kind of idyllic scenery you won't find in the big city — and many of them are an easy day trip from London. Just over an hour by train from The Big Smoke is St. Andrews Lakes, a great option for a perfect day trip in England's green outdoors. A bit farther southeast, just under 2 hours by train and bus from London's Charing Cross station, is Sissinghurst Castle, which holds the distinction of having one of Steves' favorite European gardens.

Steves described the Sissinghurst Castle Gardens on his website as "the quintessential English 'cottage' garden." He notes, "There is always something blooming here, but the best show is in June, when the famous White Garden bursts with scented roses." The White Garden is one of several sections of the gardens, which are referred to as open-air "rooms," each organized around a particular theme.

Naturally, the White Garden is arranged around a white palette, made up of white irises, dahlias, royal lilies, and almond trees, among others. The White Garden is a testament to the ingenuity of its creator, the writer Vita Sackville-West, whose decision to create a garden without the typical bright colors was quite exceptional for its time in the 1950s. But it's only one example of the stunning arrangements Sackville-West designed astride the historic manor.